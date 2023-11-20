https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/us-media-acknowledges-true-situation-in-special-op-zone-1115064286.html

US Media Acknowledges True Situation in Special Op Zone

Russia will liberate about 20 percent of the current Ukrainian territory, approaching Kiev, Peter Van Buren, editor at The American Conservative, wrote on Monday.

More and more Western media outlets have acknowledged the true situation on the ground in the special operation zone, realizing the scale of Western propaganda, which has managed to cover it up for almost two years. It is all the more surprising to see common sense coming from an article in a US media outlet which points out that the conflict itself could have been avoided had it not been for US meddling. Van Buren cites former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who outright stated the simple fact that: "The only people who could resolve the war over Ukraine are the Americans. During the peace talks in March 2022 in Istanbul, Ukrainians did not agree to peace because they were not allowed to. They had to coordinate everything they talked about with the Americans first. However, nothing eventually happened. My impression is that nothing could happen because everything was decided in Washington."Now, after almost two years of bragging about the constant supply of "almighty" Western weapons to Ukraine, it is becoming a new trend among US and European journalists to talk about a stalemate in the conflict and peace negotiations. It took only about two months for the NBC News to come from "Ukrainian counteroffensive is making 'tangible progress' against Russia, Blinken tells NBC News," to "U.S., European officials broach topic of peace negotiations with Ukraine, sources say," underscoring a significant change in public opinion on the crisis.At the same time, the situation in Ukraine is getting worse, regardless of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's dreams. Time reports that the Kiev regime is drafting people over 40 years old, as the Ukrainian youth has already been "successfully" sacrificed for the NATO interests. Van Buren emphasizes the "manpower gap" as the main issue hindering Ukrainian success. The editor is both surprised that the Russian military has been destroying the "all-powerful" NATO equipment and unwilling to believe it, putting it down to the poor training of the Ukrainian soldiers.Unfortunately for the US government, as the Palestine-Israel conflict rages on, Americans have been losing interest in the Ukraine crisis, which has become "boring," Van Buren argues. Americans like simple pictures: the good guy vs the bad guy, just like in a comic book. The events should take place far away, as usual for the US, just so there is no danger for the spectator; however, footage should be top-notch, and the map should be easy to follow, as simple as possible, just like in American football, the article clarifies. However, real military conflicts never fit all these criteria, and that's why "America has an old habit of wandering into a conflict and then losing interest," the article says. It sounds shocking and heinous that people suffering and dying in war across the globe are nothing more than pixels on screen for the US government. Having established a military presence all over the world, Washington indulges in promoting its hegemony by setting up proxy wars instead of encouraging development. However, as The American Conservative notes, the conflicts instigated by the US are "entertaining enough" only in the beginning, while the lives of people are nothing more but numbers in reports.Van Buren acknowledges the destructive nature of US influence, stating yet another truth: Washington's proxies are destined to be destroyed in order to maintain the US hegemony.

