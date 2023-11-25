https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/ukraines-western-weapons-will-stop-firing-in-cold-weather---expert--1115199617.html

Ukraine’s Western Weapons Will 'Stop Firing’ in Cold Weather - Expert

When at the frontline, Ukrainian soldiers have to grapple with a whole array of problems pertaining to military equipment, logistics and everyday life, Russian military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.

The Ukrainian Army enters the second winter of its armed conflict with Russian forces trying to tackle the biting cold, mud and an invasion of mice in the trenches and dugouts. Ukraine has already lost its Soviet- and Russian-made equipment, which is fully designed to operate in northern areas with low temperatures, Anatoliy Matviychuk, a military expert and retired colonel, told Sputnik. According to him, such equipment was fitted with special heaters for the cold snap.Nonetheless, Western military equipment is not designed for such scenarios, he explained.He suggested that as with last year, the 2023-24 winter could see Ukrainian soldiers face the same problems pertaining to their military equipment being affected by severe weather conditions.When asked what other factors are of importance to soldiers at the frontline, he mentioned the supply of medicine and food, as well as the replenishment of personnel and sanitary and the epidemiological situation.Matviychuk also touched upon the problem of mice invading Ukrainian trenches, recalling that these animals spread a spate of infectious diseases, including tularemia.His remarks come after the Ukrainian Army’s Сommander-in-Сhief General Valery Zaluzhny admitted in an exclusive interview with the UK's Economist magazine earlier this month that Kiev needs to take a massive technological leap to break the current stalemate in its counteroffensive against Russian troops.“There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough,” he said, adding that “NATO’s textbooks” and “the math” that Kiev did to plan the counteroffensive had failed to prevent Russian forces from effectively tackling Ukrainian troops.Shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the US and its allies stepped up their military supplies to Kiev. Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries are "playing with fire" by supplying arms to the Kiev regime, which the Kremlin said adds to prolonging the conflict. For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that any shipment of weapons to Kiev is to be considered a legitimate target for Russian forces.

