Russian Air Defense Neutralize Two Ukrainian Missiles Over Sea of Azov
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has put out a statement saying that Ukraine made a failed missile attempt at striking nearby Russian territories.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113834870_0:79:2747:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_41da84bb8f0c4fca1537e45133a5b637.jpg
The MoD has reported on two Ukrainian S-200 missiles destroyed mid-flight over the waters of the Sea of Azov.It is not the first instance where Ukrainian forces deployed S-200 missiles against Russia. In October, the MoD said that Russia’s air defense systems had shot down two similar Ukrainian rockets fired at the Crimea region. The fragments fell down in a deserted area and exploded on the ground. There were no casualties or damage.Ukrainian troops routinely shell bordering Russian areas, attacking them with drones and employing sabotage military units. Local authorities have placed both the city of Sevastopol and the Crimea region under a yellow terrorist threat alert (administratively, the two represent separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation).
sea of azov, crimea, russia, ukraine, missile, russian ministry of defense, mod, s-200, drones, missile strike, air defenses, sevastopol
13:53 GMT 26.11.2023
The MoD has reported on two Ukrainian S-200 missiles destroyed mid-flight over the waters of the Sea of Azov.
“On November 26, 2023, around 11:00 (Moscow time) the Kiev regime tried to carry out a terrorist attack using S-200 anti-aircraft missiles fitted out to hit ground targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," the publication says.
It is not the first instance where Ukrainian forces deployed S-200 missiles against Russia. In October, the MoD said that Russia’s air defense systems had shot down two similar Ukrainian rockets fired at the Crimea region. The fragments fell down in a deserted area and exploded on the ground. There were no casualties or damage.
Ukrainian troops routinely shell bordering Russian areas, attacking them with drones and employing sabotage military units. Local authorities have placed both the city of Sevastopol and the Crimea region under a yellow terrorist threat alert (administratively, the two represent separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation).
