https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/russian-air-defense-neutralize-two-ukrainian-missiles-over-sea-of-azov-1115217010.html

Russian Air Defense Neutralize Two Ukrainian Missiles Over Sea of Azov

Russian Air Defense Neutralize Two Ukrainian Missiles Over Sea of Azov

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has put out a statement saying that Ukraine made a failed missile attempt at striking nearby Russian territories.

2023-11-26T13:53+0000

2023-11-26T13:53+0000

2023-11-26T13:53+0000

military

russia

crimea

ukraine

s-200

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113834870_0:79:2747:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_41da84bb8f0c4fca1537e45133a5b637.jpg

The MoD has reported on two Ukrainian S-200 missiles destroyed mid-flight over the waters of the Sea of Azov.It is not the first instance where Ukrainian forces deployed S-200 missiles against Russia. In October, the MoD said that Russia’s air defense systems had shot down two similar Ukrainian rockets fired at the Crimea region. The fragments fell down in a deserted area and exploded on the ground. There were no casualties or damage.Ukrainian troops routinely shell bordering Russian areas, attacking them with drones and employing sabotage military units. Local authorities have placed both the city of Sevastopol and the Crimea region under a yellow terrorist threat alert (administratively, the two represent separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/russia-downs-two-ukrainian-atacms-missiles-for-first-time-1114470245.html

russia

crimea

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sea of azov, crimea, russia, ukraine, missile, russian ministry of defense, mod, s-200, drones, missile strike, air defenses, sevastopol