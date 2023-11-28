https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/russia-never-aimed-to-conquer-ukraine-but-west-and-zelensky-dragged-us-into-hostilities---medinsky-1115263324.html

Russia Never Aimed to Conquer Ukraine, but West and Zelensky Dragged Us Into Hostilities - Medinsky

Russia never had a goal to conquer whole of Ukraine, but its President Volodymyr Zelensky and the West dragged Moscow and Kiev into hostilities, Vladimir Medinsky, who lead a Russian delegation during negotiations with Ukraine in spring 2022, said on Tuesday.

“Russia never set the goal of conquering Ukraine. The West and Zelensky dragged our countries into full-fledged military action,” Medinsky told reporters, adding that Russians and Ukrainians are one people with common past and future, but Zelensky does not want peace.During 2022 talks, Russia’s goal was to ensure protection of Russian-speaking people in Donbas and the recognition of independence of two Donbas republics.According to Medinsky, UK’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, heads of US State Department and Department of Defense, as well as other “advisers” arrived in Kiev in 2022 and recommended Kiev not to sing the treaty with Moscow. Ukrainian authorities themselves admit that they are controlled from outside, the former Russian negotiation added.Signing a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine is possible if all goals of Moscow’s special military operation are achieved, Medinsky emphasized.Russia never refused negotiations with Ukraine, Medinsky added.

