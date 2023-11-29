https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/mini-uavs-for-russias-su-57-fighter-likely-to-be-kamikaze-type---analyst-1115281893.html

Mini UAVs for Russia's Su-57 Fighter Likely to Be Kamikaze Type - Analyst

Mini UAVs for Russia's Su-57 Fighter Likely to Be Kamikaze Type - Analyst

Mini UAVs for Su-57 will likely be kamikaze drones, with Russia's fifth-generation multirole fighter acting as a command post, Vasily Dandykin surmised. military analyst

Mini UAVs for Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter are either currently in the works or ready, and will likely be kamikaze drones, Vasily Dandykin, a Russian veteran military analyst and retired Russian Navy captain 1st rank, told Sputnik.“We are now actively working in this direction and making progress,” he added.Earlier, it was reported that Russia had created mini drones to be used for various purposes on board the Su-57. The aircraft will be able to carry the UAVs on an external sling and inside the fuselage, for further dropping in the air. "It is planned that the fighter will launch several drones at once and control this group of drones," a source had told Sputnik. The mini UAVs will be used for attack, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare, the insider stressed. Furthermore, in particular demand would reportedly be drones that a group of Su-57s can drop by the dozen, thus allowing fighters to break through the enemy's air defenses - both by overloading information channels and by a concentrated attack on its systems.The Su-57 fighter has already been tested in combat operations in the special military operation in Ukraine, and has shown itself very well, Dandykin noted. The jet has displayed all the functions that are inherent in the fifth-generation fighter, such as stealth and maneuverability, he emphasized, adding that it is expected that it will work with Russia’s Okhotnik heavy attack drone. But now it has been decided, the expert said, that the fighter can also carry a certain number of strike or reconnaissance drones, but most likely strike drones, which it can bring the required short distance so as not to end up in the enemy’s air defense fire zone.Once the use of these mini drones in conjunction with the Su-57 has been tested, it is bound to significantly increase the effectiveness of this complex, which is just entering service, the analyst underscored.Regarding the challenge of synchronizing the work of the Su-57 and the drones, moving at such different speeds, the military analyst pointed out that this is a task currently being worked on. He added there would “already be certain mission objectives, where to fly, and where to be,” and cited the experience accrued utilizing Lancet kamikaze drones, "when they fly in a group or fly at different targets."“As I understand it, they [mini drones] will now be controlled by a specific command post, with the Su-57 acting in this capacity,” Vasily Dandykin surmised.

