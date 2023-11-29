https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/palestine-foreign-minister-calls-for-intl-protection-action-to-end-israeli-impunity-1115286417.html
Palestine Foreign Minister Calls for International Protection, Action to End Israeli Impunity
Palestine Foreign Minister Calls for International Protection, Action to End Israeli Impunity
Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad Al-Maliki called for international protection of Palestinians and for undertaking action to end Israeli impunity as well as prevent future war crimes and crimes against humanity that are taking place daily amid Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip.
2023-11-29T16:13+0000
2023-11-29T16:13+0000
2023-11-29T16:14+0000
world
zionist
palestinians
israel
palestine
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
humanitarian disaster
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114634115_0:201:3072:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_9becb5a8591e1d391006254c5c3e8faf.jpg
“We need international protection and international action to end impunity, so as to prevent the recurrence of these crimes that occur daily, and in broad daylight,” Al-Maliki stated at a UN Security Council meeting.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.Last week, the sides declared a four-day truce to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Late on Monday, Qatar said that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip on the same terms as the previous one. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and over 16,000 in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/israels-intent-to-genocide-palestinians-in-gaza-is-very-clear---journalist-1114949285.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114634115_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45742776464e6bc4c7f8bb000532aaac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
Palestine Foreign Minister Calls for International Protection, Action to End Israeli Impunity
16:13 GMT 29.11.2023 (Updated: 16:14 GMT 29.11.2023)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad Al-Maliki called for international protection of Palestinians and for undertaking action to end Israeli impunity as well as prevent future war crimes and crimes against humanity that are taking place daily amid Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip.