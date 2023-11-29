https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/royal-canadian-navy-in-critical-state-may-not-meet-commitments-in-2024---top-admiral-1115284576.html
Royal Canadian Navy in 'Critical State,' May Not Meet Commitments in 2024 - Top Admiral
Royal Canadian Navy in 'Critical State,' May Not Meet Commitments in 2024 - Top Admiral
The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is currently in a "critical state" due to major personnel shortages and may fail to meet its force posture commitments next year and beyond, commander Vice Adm. Angus Topshee stated.
2023-11-29T16:56+0000
2023-11-29T16:56+0000
2023-11-29T16:56+0000
military
royal canadian navy
canada
canadian armed forces
canadian defense ministry
military recruitment
army recruitment
soldiers
servicemen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107599/12/1075991279_0:69:1534:932_1920x0_80_0_0_e438735a0e3a44845ed7f9202a473f3b.png
In a video posted Monday on the RCN’s YouTube channel, the officer stated that the Canadian navy was in critical conditions due to the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group's failure to deliver on the personnel intake over the past 10 years. The vice-admiral said that although the RCN’s overall attrition is "good," a marine technician leaves every two days, something notably affecting Canada’s west coast fleet, where major shortages are observed in the area, which in turn limits the ability to maintain and operate ships. The Canadian military has been facing several challenges over the past years, including in its recruitment objectives, a problem that was exacerbated by COVID-19 and the vaccine mandate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/canada-commits-482mln-in-military-assistance-to-ukraine-to-send-f-16-pilot-trainers-1113592099.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107599/12/1075991279_101:0:1434:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_00bc2590d48a08bbde15d9e97c14b43c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
royal canadian navy, canadian navy, canadian fleet, canadian army, canadian forces, personnel shortages, canadian military, recruitment fail, canadian ships, canadian soldiers, canadian marines, canadian servicemen, canadian troops, canadian forces, recruiting crisis
royal canadian navy, canadian navy, canadian fleet, canadian army, canadian forces, personnel shortages, canadian military, recruitment fail, canadian ships, canadian soldiers, canadian marines, canadian servicemen, canadian troops, canadian forces, recruiting crisis
Royal Canadian Navy in 'Critical State,' May Not Meet Commitments in 2024 - Top Admiral
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is currently in a "critical state" due to major personnel shortages and may fail to meet its force posture commitments next year and beyond, commander Vice Adm. Angus Topshee stated.
In a video posted Monday on the RCN’s YouTube channel, the officer stated that the Canadian navy was in critical conditions due to the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group's failure to deliver on the personnel intake over the past 10 years.
"The RCN faces some serious challenges right now that could mean we fail to meet our force posture and readiness commitments for 2024 and beyond. The situation is serious, but our problems are not unique. I know that the air force and the army are faced with similar challenges," the official stressed in the video. "The RCN is in a critical state. Many occupations are experiencing shortages at 20% and higher," Topshee added.
The vice-admiral said that although the RCN’s overall attrition is "good," a marine technician leaves every two days, something
notably affecting Canada’s west coast fleet, where major shortages are observed in the area, which in turn limits the ability to maintain and operate ships.
The Canadian military
has been facing several challenges over the past years, including in its recruitment objectives, a problem that was exacerbated by COVID-19 and the vaccine mandate.