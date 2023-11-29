https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/royal-canadian-navy-in-critical-state-may-not-meet-commitments-in-2024---top-admiral-1115284576.html

Royal Canadian Navy in 'Critical State,' May Not Meet Commitments in 2024 - Top Admiral

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is currently in a "critical state" due to major personnel shortages and may fail to meet its force posture commitments next year and beyond, commander Vice Adm. Angus Topshee stated.

In a video posted Monday on the RCN’s YouTube channel, the officer stated that the Canadian navy was in critical conditions due to the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group's failure to deliver on the personnel intake over the past 10 years. The vice-admiral said that although the RCN’s overall attrition is "good," a marine technician leaves every two days, something notably affecting Canada’s west coast fleet, where major shortages are observed in the area, which in turn limits the ability to maintain and operate ships. The Canadian military has been facing several challenges over the past years, including in its recruitment objectives, a problem that was exacerbated by COVID-19 and the vaccine mandate.

