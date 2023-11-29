International
Three in Four Canadians Say Increase in Immigrants Exacerbating Housing Crisis - Poll
Three in Four Canadians Say Increase in Immigrants Exacerbating Housing Crisis - Poll
Three-quarters of Canadians believe that the current increase in the number of immigrants admitted into Canada is contributing to the housing crisis, a Leger poll revealed on Wednesday.
According to the findings, 76% of those polled agree that immigration is a significant contribution to Canada’s cultural diversity, and 75% percent believe that it contributes to the housing crisis. Seventy-three percent think the number of immigrants admitted into Canada is putting pressure on its healthcare system, and 63% say it is an additional burden on education sector. A total of 58% believe that the increase in immigrants contributes to the affordability crisis. As the federal government plans to admit 485,000 immigrants in 2024 and half a million in 2025, over half (53%) said it is "too many" immigrants, while 28% feel it is the "right number." Another 4% said it is not enough and 14% were unable to give a definitive answer. The poll also asked Canadians about whether they would like to see Canada accept more, the same number, or fewer immigrants. Nearly half (48%) said they would like to see fewer, 43% would maintain the current number, and 9% would admit more. The poll was conducted between November 24-26 and is based on a sample of 1,529 Canadians aged 18 and older.
Three in Four Canadians Say Increase in Immigrants Exacerbating Housing Crisis - Poll

15:11 GMT 29.11.2023
Three-quarters of Canadians believe that the current increase in the number of immigrants admitted into Canada is contributing to the housing crisis, a Leger poll revealed on Wednesday.
According to the findings, 76% of those polled agree that immigration is a significant contribution to Canada’s cultural diversity, and 75% percent believe that it contributes to the housing crisis.
Seventy-three percent think the number of immigrants admitted into Canada is putting pressure on its healthcare system, and 63% say it is an additional burden on education sector. A total of 58% believe that the increase in immigrants contributes to the affordability crisis.
As the federal government plans to admit 485,000 immigrants in 2024 and half a million in 2025, over half (53%) said it is "too many" immigrants, while 28% feel it is the "right number." Another 4% said it is not enough and 14% were unable to give a definitive answer.
The poll also asked Canadians about whether they would like to see Canada accept more, the same number, or fewer immigrants. Nearly half (48%) said they would like to see fewer, 43% would maintain the current number, and 9% would admit more.
The poll was conducted between November 24-26 and is based on a sample of 1,529 Canadians aged 18 and older.
