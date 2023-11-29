https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/three-in-four-canadians-say-increase-in-immigrants-exacerbating-housing-crisis---poll-1115283668.html

Three in Four Canadians Say Increase in Immigrants Exacerbating Housing Crisis - Poll

Three in Four Canadians Say Increase in Immigrants Exacerbating Housing Crisis - Poll

Three-quarters of Canadians believe that the current increase in the number of immigrants admitted into Canada is contributing to the housing crisis, a Leger poll revealed on Wednesday.

2023-11-29T15:11+0000

2023-11-29T15:11+0000

2023-11-29T15:11+0000

poll

opinion poll

polling

opinion polling

polling data

canada

americas

housing crisis

economic crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101331021_0:116:1280:836_1920x0_80_0_0_48bb83baf6a9598de6d2923117f61654.jpg

According to the findings, 76% of those polled agree that immigration is a significant contribution to Canada’s cultural diversity, and 75% percent believe that it contributes to the housing crisis. Seventy-three percent think the number of immigrants admitted into Canada is putting pressure on its healthcare system, and 63% say it is an additional burden on education sector. A total of 58% believe that the increase in immigrants contributes to the affordability crisis. As the federal government plans to admit 485,000 immigrants in 2024 and half a million in 2025, over half (53%) said it is "too many" immigrants, while 28% feel it is the "right number." Another 4% said it is not enough and 14% were unable to give a definitive answer. The poll also asked Canadians about whether they would like to see Canada accept more, the same number, or fewer immigrants. Nearly half (48%) said they would like to see fewer, 43% would maintain the current number, and 9% would admit more. The poll was conducted between November 24-26 and is based on a sample of 1,529 Canadians aged 18 and older.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/canadas-surging-debt-payments-add-to-trudeaus-polling-woes-1115075469.html

canada

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

housing crisis, immigrants in canada, migrants in canada, immigration in canada, illegal immigration, illegal migrantion, more migrants, more immigrants, accept migrants, accept immigrants, canadian economy, trudeau government