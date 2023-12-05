International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Tankers Shell Ukrainian Troops During Rotation in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Tankers Shell Ukrainian Troops During Rotation in Special Op Zone
A tank formation of the Russian Armed Forces has disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman region.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing T-80BV tank crews carrying out targeted shelling of Ukrainian positions.Russian tankers of the Tsentr Battlegroup are conducting daily combat operations to destroy units and positions of Ukrainian nationalists in the area of Krasny Liman.The T-80BV M tank crews have worn down the Ukrainian troops and hindered the ammunition supply by continuously shelling the enemy. The Russian units successfully hindered the resting troops and hampered the restoration and rearming of positions on the contact line.
Watch Russian Tankers Shell Ukrainian Troops During Rotation in Special Op Zone

13:15 GMT 05.12.2023
A tank formation of the Russian Armed Forces has disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman region.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing T-80BV tank crews carrying out targeted shelling of Ukrainian positions.
Russian tankers of the Tsentr Battlegroup are conducting daily combat operations to destroy units and positions of Ukrainian nationalists in the area of Krasny Liman.
The T-80BV M tank crews have worn down the Ukrainian troops and hindered the ammunition supply by continuously shelling the enemy. The Russian units successfully hindered the resting troops and hampered the restoration and rearming of positions on the contact line.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Modern Warfare: T-80BV 'Flying Tanks' Dominate the Battlefield
8 November, 11:18 GMT
