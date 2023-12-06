https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/kremlin-on-jets-escorting-putins-plane-measures-taken-to-ensure-safety-of-president-1115437617.html

Kremlin on Jets Escorting Putin's Plane: Measures Taken to Ensure Safety of President

The plane of Russian President Vladimir Putin was accompanied by Russian Su-35S fighter jets during his visits to Abu Dhabi and Riyadh due to the fact that the head of state worked in a turbulent region, and all measures were taken to ensure the safety of the president, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The region is turbulent. If the UAE and Saudi Arabia are stable and safe countries, then the surrounding [countries], of course… The adjacent region is certainly full of dangers and unpredictability, therefore, naturally, all measures are being taken to ensure the security of the head of the Russian state at the proper level," Peskov told reporters.Russian president and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed the cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, the spokesman stated.On Wednesday, Russian president held talks with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, discussed bilateral relations, the Palestine-Israel conflict, and oil cooperation, among other issues.

