'PR Stunt': IDF's Evacuation Map for Gaza Civilians Prompts Widespread Confusion

'PR Stunt': IDF's Evacuation Map for Gaza Civilians Prompts Widespread Confusion

The seven-day Palestine-Israel ceasefire established as part of an agreement to exchange hostages and allow passage for much-needed humanitarian aid came to a close on December 1 after claims that the terms of the deal had been violated. Since then, officials on the ground have warned that the situation has only grown more dire.

An online map of the Gaza Strip that was released by the Israeli Defense Forces as an attempt to redirect civilians to safety is nothing more than a "PR stunt," a Gazan living in Khan Yunis has stressed.The map in question was issued to the public on Friday and breaks down Gaza into some 600 sections, some as small as a block or two. Instead of equipping it with interactive features, the Israeli military instructed Gazans to follow updates from its Arabic language social media on X for evacuation guidance.Accessing this map requires not only electricity and internet but also the ability for Palestinians amidst intense bombardment to stay updated on social media. Additionally, on Monday, when IDF’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, advised evacuation from several specific areas, the infographic shared didn’t align with his written instruction. The map itself has only continued to add to the confusion in Gaza. Ghalayini has had to move five times during the ongoing crisis, first leaving Gaza City for Khan Yunis, now having to escape Israel's bombardment as the IDF has already started hitting the city. Ghalayini isn't alone in highlighting the poor effort. Representatives of several international organizations blasted the map for its uselessness. Juliette Touma, director of communications of the UN’s Palestinian relief agency emphasized that there is no safe place in Gaza now, regardless of maps.In addition, UNICEF spokesman James Elder noted that “the so-called safe zones… are not rational, they are not possible, and I think the authorities are aware of this.”

