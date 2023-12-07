https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/austin-threatens-to-send-us-soldiers-to-fight-russia-without-more-ukraine-aid---carlson-1115465073.html

Austin Threatens to Send US Soldiers to Fight Russia if Aid to Ukraine Runs Dry - Carlson

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin threatened to send Americans to fight Russia if lawmakers do not approve more aid for Ukraine, media personality Tucker Carlson said via X (formerly Twitter).

"We’ll send your uncles, cousins and sons to fight Russia," Carlson quoted Austin as saying during a classified briefing to the House of Representatives earlier this week. Carlson said he confirmed the veracity of Austin’s threat to lawmakers, after billionaire businessman Elon Musk questioned him about the report. The Biden administration held classified briefings with members of Congress to inform them about the situation in Ukraine, in an effort to rally support behind the supplemental funding request with aid for Ukraine. The Defense Department has warned that the United States risks running out of resources to support Ukraine and backfill its own defense stocks without further congressional action.

