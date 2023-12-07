US Not in Position to Make Ukraine Promises About Any Forthcoming Aid - Kirby

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/us-not-in-position-to-make-promises-to-ukraine-about-any-forthcoming-aid---kirby-1115462430.html
The US is unable to promise Ukraine that any additional funding is going to be provided amid Congress' failure to approve Biden's supplemental bill, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.
However, according to John Thune, the second highest ranked Republican in the upper chamber, negotiations in the Senate to reach a deal on the supplemental bill are not failing - and there's hope it will produce a result soon.An effort to clear additional funding for Ukraine ended in failure late Wednesday after the US Senate was ultimately blocked from clearing over $100 billion in supplemental aid, which was also intended to be allocated for efforts in Israel and Taiwan.The Senate hurdle stemmed from continued opposition from Republican concerns that legislation fails to adequately address growing immigration worries at the US-Mexico border.Policy changes are needed to the current US immigration system, which is facilitating the record number of migrants arriving on the US southern border under the Biden administration, Thune added.Earlier this week, Biden stressed he is willing to make significant compromises on border security if it means getting his supplemental bill through the Senate, which includes more aid for Ukraine that is due to run out by the end of the year.US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would let Republicans include an amendment that will address their border security concerns, but it will need 60 votes to be adopted into the legislation.Moreover, the US Department of Defense does not have enough funds to backfill its stocks to be able to supply Ukraine unless Congress approves President Joe Biden's supplemental request, deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh emphasized.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is unable to promise Ukraine that any additional funding is going to be provided to them amid Congress' failure to approve President Joe Biden's supplemental bill, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.
"We are not in a position to make that promise to Ukraine
given where things are on the [Capitol] Hill," Kirby stated, when asked whether the US can offer any assurances that more funding is coming Ukraine's way.
However, according to John Thune, the second highest ranked Republican in the upper chamber, negotiations in the Senate to reach a deal on the supplemental bill are not failing - and there's hope it will produce a result soon.
An effort to clear additional funding for Ukraine ended in failure
late Wednesday after the US Senate was ultimately blocked from clearing over $100 billion in supplemental aid, which was also intended to be allocated for efforts in Israel and Taiwan.
"I don't think talks are failing, there's conversations going on right now, and I'm hopeful they're going to produce a result," Thune said during a press conference.
The Senate hurdle stemmed from continued opposition from Republican concerns that legislation fails to adequately address growing immigration worries at the US-Mexico border.
Policy changes are needed to the current US immigration system, which is facilitating the record number of migrants arriving on the US southern border under the Biden administration, Thune added.
Earlier this week, Biden stressed he is willing to make significant compromises on border security if it means getting his supplemental bill
through the Senate, which includes more aid for Ukraine that is due to run out by the end of the year.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would let Republicans include an amendment that will address their border security concerns, but it will need 60 votes to be adopted into the legislation.
Moreover, the US Department of Defense does not have enough funds to backfill its stocks to be able to supply Ukraine unless Congress approves President Joe Biden’s supplemental request, deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh emphasized.
"The biggest problem that we are running up against is we don't have enough money to backfill our own stocks, which means we don't have enough to continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs. Because it is our weapons, our capabilities, our systems being pulled off our shelves, and being shipped over to Ukraine, and if we can't backfill that's going to also impact our own readiness," Singh said during a press briefing.