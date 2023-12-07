https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/omans-crown-prince-urges-end-to-west-dominated-world-order-1115463845.html
Oman's Crown Prince Urges End to West-Dominated World Order
Crown Prince of Oman Theyazin bin Haitham al Said said on Thursday he shared the views of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the existing West-dominated world order should be transformed into a new fair order without double standards.
Earlier in the day, Putin addressed a plenary session of the Russia Calling! Investment Forum. The Russian leader spoke about the current state of his country's economy and global affairs. On the sidelines of the event, Putin also held a meeting with the crown prince of Oman. He also agreed with the Russian president that the world needs new mechanisms of international trade and economic cooperation "free from imposed ideologies and pressure by third countries." The crown prince stressed the need to create new international economic centers for this purpose. The Russia Calling! Investment Forum organized by Russia's VTB bank is taking place in Moscow from December 7-8.
Earlier in the day, Putin addressed a plenary session of the Russia Calling! Investment Forum
. The Russian leader spoke about the current state of his country's economy and global affairs. On the sidelines of the event, Putin also held a meeting with the crown prince of Oman.
"I would like to confirm that I share all your [Putin's] assessments of the current international situation, primarily with regard to the need to end the current unfair world order and the dominance of the West, as well as to build a new fair world order, economic relations without double standards," Theyazin said at the meeting with the Russian leader.
He also agreed with the Russian president that the world needs new mechanisms of international trade and economic cooperation
"free from imposed ideologies and pressure by third countries." The crown prince stressed the need to create new international economic centers for this purpose.
"Given factors of population, natural wealth and resources, I believe that such centers can be located in Asia and Africa," Theyazin said, adding that the participation of the Middle East in strategic logistics and infrastructure projects seemed promising.
The Russia Calling! Investment Forum organized by Russia's VTB bank is taking place in Moscow from December 7-8.