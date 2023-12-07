https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/the-death-rattle-of-the-western-empire-us-hegemony-crumbling-before-our-eyes-1115456676.html

'The Death Rattle of The Western Empire': US Hegemony Crumbling Before Our Eyes

'The Death Rattle of The Western Empire': US Hegemony Crumbling Before Our Eyes

Recent global events are swiftly up-ending the US-led world order as we have known it for the last couple of decades, thanks to Russia’s bold defiance of US geopolitical hegemony, journalist Jon Jeter told Sputnik.

Speaking to Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday, Jon Jeter, an award-winning foreign correspondent, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and a former Washington Post bureau chief, said the wider perception of the United States as a the world’s most prominent political and military locomotive has shifted dramatically. He put that sea-change down to the developments within the Ukrainian and Gaza crises.The fading of US international hegemony has its roots at home too. Dimming global engagement among the general public and the ineptitude of current US political establishment have added to the overall weakening US foothold on the international arena.The speakers also discussed the effect developments on the African continent earlier this year on the status-quo the US desperately seeks to uphold.“One of the things that happened was the African summit [in Russia]. A bunch of African leaders came and the next week they went back and started overthrowing countries and kicking the French out. <…> the world that was scared of the big bully. And after they saw somebody punch back, people aren't as afraid anymore,” noted Garland Nixon, The Critical Hour’s co-host.Jeter stressed the irreversible changes over the past couple of years to the balance of power and their lasting effect on the global political makeup.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

