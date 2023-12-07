https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/us-house-passes-resolution-against-bidens-student-loan-payment-plan-1115460574.html
US House Passes Resolution Against Biden's Student Loan Payment Plan
On Thursday the US House of Representatives passed a joint resolution opposing the Biden administration’s draft to reform the Department of Education’s income-driven student debt repayment program.
House lawmakers passed the resolution, which condemns and blocks the enforcement of the Biden administration’s Savings on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, in a vote of 210-189. The SAVE plan was unveiled after the US Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s initial student debt relief plan back in June. The plan alters the Education Department’s Income-Driven Repayment program and halves the loaners' monthly payment from 10% to 5% of the total income while also increasing exempted income. The lawmakers once again reinforced their commitment to reining in Biden’s "reckless spending that burdens taxpayers and circumvents established laws." Besides, the House Republicans vowed that they would continue to safeguard against "costly and radical" proposals from the Biden administration. The joint resolution is now forwarded to the Democrat-majority US Senate (the upper chamber of the US Congress) for consideration.
House lawmakers passed the resolution, which condemns and blocks the enforcement of the Biden administration’s Savings on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, in a vote of 210-189.
The SAVE plan was unveiled after the US Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s initial student debt relief plan
back in June. The plan alters the Education Department’s Income-Driven Repayment program and halves the loaners' monthly payment from 10% to 5% of the total income while also increasing exempted income.
"President Biden is once again attempting to circumvent the rule of law and leave hardworking Americans who never went to college with a $559 billion bill for another of his radical Far Left student loan schemes," the House Republicans' official statement reads.
The lawmakers once again reinforced their commitment to reining in Biden’s "reckless spending that burdens taxpayers and circumvents established laws
." Besides, the House Republicans
vowed that they would continue to safeguard against "costly and radical" proposals from the Biden administration.
The joint resolution is now forwarded to the Democrat-majority US Senate
(the upper chamber of the US Congress) for consideration.