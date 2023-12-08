https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/hunters-criminal-case-funding-rows-in-congress-may-force-biden-toward-ukraine-peace-deal-1115486028.html
Hunter's Criminal Case, Funding Rows in Congress May Force Biden Toward Ukraine Peace Deal
Hunter's Criminal Case, Funding Rows in Congress May Force Biden Toward Ukraine Peace Deal
The new indictment against Hunter Biden and struggles with Congress to get more funding for Kiev before the holiday break could pressure President Joe Biden into supporting efforts to end the Ukraine conflict peacefully, experts told Sputnik.
2023-12-08T19:45+0000
2023-12-08T19:45+0000
2023-12-08T19:45+0000
analysis
hunter biden charges
joe biden
us
white house
ukraine
democrats
republicans
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114341389_0:0:3004:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_abd1e6e75e47287867b0061bf98dd541.jpg
On Thursday, US federal prosecutors indicted Hunter Biden on nine criminal charges for allegedly engaging in a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes. The indictment also documented millions in payments Hunter Biden received during this period - including for work linked to foreign individuals and entities based in Ukraine, China, and Romania. Meanwhile, chances to pass funding for Ukraine before Congress breaks next week look grim unless the White House caves to Republican demands for more resources to secure the US southern border. Earlier this week the Senate voted against advancing $100 billion in supplemental aid intended to be allocated for efforts in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. In addition, Ortel said, Biden administration threats to "throw Americans into the meat grinder against Russia" unless Congress swiftly approves even more massive spending for Ukraine should stiffen voter opposition. Meanwhile, Ortel added, NATO "holds a losing hand" while Russia gains leverage daily despite sanctions and one-sided media coverage. Momentum is shifting quickly and Biden is running out of options when it comes to support for Ukraine, Ortel explained. Throwing Good Money After Bad Former US diplomat James Carden believes the conflict in Ukraine has finally reached a point that has forced a non-trivial amount of opposition to more aid for Kiev. Retired Lt. Colonel and former Vice President of the Eurasia Foundation, Earl Rasmussen, sees support for Ukraine waning both within Congress and among the American public. Continued funding will do little for Ukraine except for enriching elites and will only serve to prolong the conflict, he added. Instead of wasting money on Ukraine, Rasmussen said, the US should fund efforts to secure the border, fix crumbling infrastructure, and enhance schooling. Rasmussen, however, still thinks a deal is likely, although the funding may be lowered dramatically.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/us-federal-prosecutors-file-new-charges-against-hunter-biden---reports-1115468303.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/us-intel-insiders-admit-ukraine-counteroffensive-is-lost--seymour-hersh--1113579742.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/bbc-admits-ukrainian-counteroffensive-failed-1113739632.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/ukraine-will-have-to-suck-it-up-after-us-passes-budget-bill-devoid-of-aid-1115028790.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114341389_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38991c7977fcdfde7ea54ded814ff9b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hunter biden, impeachment inquiry, impeachment, biden impeachment, united states house of representatives, us congress, house of representatives, joe biden, hunter biden, corrupted biden, biden family, corrupted family, biden case, key words: ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
hunter biden, impeachment inquiry, impeachment, biden impeachment, united states house of representatives, us congress, house of representatives, joe biden, hunter biden, corrupted biden, biden family, corrupted family, biden case, key words: ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
Hunter's Criminal Case, Funding Rows in Congress May Force Biden Toward Ukraine Peace Deal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new indictment against Hunter Biden and struggles with Congress to get more funding for Kiev before the holiday break could pressure President Joe Biden into supporting efforts to end the Ukraine conflict peacefully, experts told Sputnik.
On Thursday, US federal prosecutors indicted Hunter Biden on nine criminal charges for allegedly engaging in a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes. The indictment also documented millions in payments Hunter Biden
received during this period - including for work linked to foreign individuals and entities based in Ukraine, China, and Romania.
Meanwhile, chances to pass funding for Ukraine before Congress breaks next week look grim unless the White House caves to Republican demands for more resources to secure the US southern border. Earlier this week the Senate voted against advancing $100 billion in supplemental aid
intended to be allocated for efforts in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
"Hunter Biden was indicted on felony tax charges - this fact guts Democrat talking points that Republicans are merely preying upon a troubled political son over old news," former hedge fund manager and political commentator Charles Ortel told Sputnik. "As the trial progresses, what will surface about Joe's personal involvement?"
In addition, Ortel said, Biden administration threats to "throw Americans into the meat grinder
against Russia" unless Congress swiftly approves even more massive spending for Ukraine should stiffen voter opposition.
Meanwhile, Ortel added, NATO "holds a losing hand" while Russia gains leverage daily despite sanctions
and one-sided media coverage. Momentum is shifting quickly and Biden is running out of options when it comes to support for Ukraine, Ortel explained.
"As a guess, Biden blinks and a negotiated peace may be closer than most believe," Ortel said.
Throwing Good Money After Bad
Former US diplomat James Carden believes the conflict in Ukraine has finally reached a point that has forced a non-trivial amount of opposition to more aid for Kiev.
"The war effort is now recognized as basically lost and more money isn't going to do the trick," Carden told Sputnik.
Retired Lt. Colonel and former Vice President of the Eurasia Foundation, Earl Rasmussen, sees support for Ukraine waning
both within Congress and among the American public.
"The conflict in Ukraine is lost, Russia is winning and nothing will stop that. Yet, the Biden administration for some reason continues to pour money down a black hole with no accountability. Where does it go? Who knows? Much is laundered back to the defense industry yet there remains billions if not tens of billions that are completely lost." Rasmussen said.
Continued funding will do little for Ukraine except for enriching elites and will only serve to prolong the conflict, he added.
Instead of wasting money on Ukraine, Rasmussen said, the US should fund efforts to secure the border
, fix crumbling infrastructure, and enhance schooling.
"Apparently, Joe Biden cares little about America and more about Ukraine," Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen, however, still thinks a deal is likely, although the funding may be lowered dramatically
.
"If the administration and the Democrats act to accommodate border concerns, I think there will be a deal made with additional funding, albeit wasted, for Ukraine," Rasmussen said. "There will be trade-offs with increased funding for the border and possibly Israel and decreased funding for Ukraine. It would not surprise me if the $60 billion is decreased to roughly $30 billion in order to strike a deal."