Hunter's Criminal Case, Funding Rows in Congress May Force Biden Toward Ukraine Peace Deal

Hunter's Criminal Case, Funding Rows in Congress May Force Biden Toward Ukraine Peace Deal

The new indictment against Hunter Biden and struggles with Congress to get more funding for Kiev before the holiday break could pressure President Joe Biden into supporting efforts to end the Ukraine conflict peacefully, experts told Sputnik.

On Thursday, US federal prosecutors indicted Hunter Biden on nine criminal charges for allegedly engaging in a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes. The indictment also documented millions in payments Hunter Biden received during this period - including for work linked to foreign individuals and entities based in Ukraine, China, and Romania. Meanwhile, chances to pass funding for Ukraine before Congress breaks next week look grim unless the White House caves to Republican demands for more resources to secure the US southern border. Earlier this week the Senate voted against advancing $100 billion in supplemental aid intended to be allocated for efforts in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. In addition, Ortel said, Biden administration threats to "throw Americans into the meat grinder against Russia" unless Congress swiftly approves even more massive spending for Ukraine should stiffen voter opposition. Meanwhile, Ortel added, NATO "holds a losing hand" while Russia gains leverage daily despite sanctions and one-sided media coverage. Momentum is shifting quickly and Biden is running out of options when it comes to support for Ukraine, Ortel explained. Throwing Good Money After Bad Former US diplomat James Carden believes the conflict in Ukraine has finally reached a point that has forced a non-trivial amount of opposition to more aid for Kiev. Retired Lt. Colonel and former Vice President of the Eurasia Foundation, Earl Rasmussen, sees support for Ukraine waning both within Congress and among the American public. Continued funding will do little for Ukraine except for enriching elites and will only serve to prolong the conflict, he added. Instead of wasting money on Ukraine, Rasmussen said, the US should fund efforts to secure the border, fix crumbling infrastructure, and enhance schooling. Rasmussen, however, still thinks a deal is likely, although the funding may be lowered dramatically.

