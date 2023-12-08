https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/uks-cameron-irks-internet-with-claim-funding-ukraine-creates-more-us-jobs-1115471921.html

UK's Cameron Irks Internet With Claim Funding Ukraine 'Creates More US Jobs'

UK's Cameron Irks Internet With Claim Funding Ukraine 'Creates More US Jobs'

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has argued that sending funds to Ukraine stimulates the US economy, creating more jobs.

2023-12-08T07:09+0000

2023-12-08T07:09+0000

2023-12-08T07:09+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

david cameron

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

republicans

congress

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114996176_0:144:2740:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_7263117dd3b2bb58f2e19a19bbbf8022.jpg

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has drummed up some tone-deaf new arguments in favor of committing more money to the bottomless void of ‘Ukraine aid’.Funneling billions to support the Kiev regime stimulates the US economy, creating more jobs, contended Cameron, who recently resurfaced as the UK’s new foreign secretary. As Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive racks up massive manpower losses, Cameron told reporters at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington, DC, that funds being sent to Ukraine "are being used very effectively."Cameron hailed the West’s commitment to fight “to the last Ukrainian” as an “investment in the American defense-industrial base.” According to him, the West needs to “stop thinking of how we are running down our existing stocks in Ukraine.”At this point, the British politician was not off the mark, as a recent analysis of US military assistance to Ukraine revealed that a substantial share of the funds Congress allocated for bolstering NATO's proxy war against Russia was stimulating domestic industrial activity. Out of the $68 billion in lethal and related assistance provided, almost 90% is inadvertently boosting the US economy, being primarily funneled into creating new weapons and replenishing America’s military inventory depleted by deliveries to Kiev, as per the latest findings by a research team from the American Enterprise Institute.The UK minister argued that, "as long as you don't cross the red line of NATO soldiers fighting Russian soldiers, we should be doing everything we can” to support Ukraine.It should be noted that David Cameron's remarks about funding a failing Ukraine to boost US jobs did not go unnoticed by netizens. Users on social media slammed the remark as "stupid."Some contended that it appeared as though Joe Biden was "sending talking points" to foreign politicians.Others slammed the "warmongers'" intent on dangerously fueling the Ukraine conflagration further.The man holding the UK Foreign Office portfolio is part of a clique of UK politicians who have been pushing back on Republicans who are increasingly skeptical of further aiding Ukraine. Earlier, Lizz Truss, the former UK PM who spent a mere 50 days in office before being forced to resign, converged on Washington with a posse of Tory colleagues to try to convince the GOP’s MAGA wing to reverse its stance on Ukraine funding. David Cameron, just two days after being appointed, rushed to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.However, all this frenzied lobbying fell on deaf ears as the US Senate failed to advance a supplemental funding bill valued at more than $100 billion on December 6. Congressional Republicans continue to insist on the inclusion of border security measures in the legislation."Legislation that doesn't include policy changes to secure our borders will not pass the Senate," insisted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed to reporters that the US is unable to promise Ukraine that any additional funding is going to be provided to them amid Congress' failure to approve President Joe Biden's supplemental bill.President Biden previously requested $106 billion in supplemental funding for aid to Ukraine and Israel, among other issues. However, the initiative has largely proven a hurdle as lawmakers have refused to throw their backing behind the legislation. Furthermore, as funds previously designated for Kiev are nearing depletion, there is ever-growing "Ukraine fatigue" among US lawmakers and the American public over continued aid packages.Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western military aid does not bode well for Ukraine and only prolongs the conflict. In addition, vehicles carrying supplied weapons are a legitimate target for the Russian military.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/how-does-ukraine-military-aid-find-its-way-to-us-arms-makers-1115300334.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/liz-truss-led-caravan-of-losers-in-washington-to-lobby-house-gop-on-ukraine-aid-1115310665.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/how-does-ukraine-military-aid-find-its-way-to-us-arms-makers-1115300334.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

former uk prime minister david cameron, aid to ukraine, nato proxy war against russia in ukraine, ukraine's failed counteroffensive