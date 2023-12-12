International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/tusk-vows-to-protect-polish-interests-despite-commitment-to-ukraine-1115540251.html
Tusk Vows to Protect Polish Interests Despite Commitment to Ukraine
Tusk Vows to Protect Polish Interests Despite Commitment to Ukraine
Poland’s incoming prime minister, Donald Tusk, promised on Tuesday that he would protect national interests despite commitments to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
2023-12-12T15:42+0000
2023-12-12T15:42+0000
world
donald tusk
mateusz morawiecki
poland
ukraine
european union (eu)
sejm
mariusz blaszczak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105580/36/1055803623_0:177:4000:2427_1920x0_80_0_0_0e80c5b3041f8654b3aecb7eb5c87262.jpg
"I want to say that Poland's full commitment to Ukraine … cannot mean a lack of cordial assertiveness when it comes to Polish interests, the interests of Polish entrepreneurs, farmers, and truckers," he said in parliament while presenting his government’s programme. Tusk told the Sejm (Poland's parliament), which voted on Monday to appoint him as prime minister after rejecting Mateusz Morawiecki’s rival bid, that it would not be difficult to accommodate these two issues simultaneously. Ties between the two neighbors and allies soured in spring after unfettered access of duty-free Ukrainian food exports to the Polish market prompted Warsaw to ban some imports. Polish truckers have been blocking the border to protest permit exemptions for their Ukrainian competitors. Tusk, formerly the president of the European Council, also promised that he would oppose any attempts by the European Union to hoard power by amending founding agreements. Poland’s outgoing national defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said that the European Parliament was planning to vote on the transfer of national defense competencies to Brussels and that Poland would object to the move.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/donald-tusk-to-be-sworn-in-as-polish-prime-minister-on-wednesday-1115526514.html
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105580/36/1055803623_266:0:3735:2602_1920x0_80_0_0_109a679fc4c2fda65917f02c3ea26721.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, ukraine, eu, donald tusk, sejm, mateusz morawiecki, warsaw, polish truckers, poland-ukraine tensions, mariusz blaszczak
poland, ukraine, eu, donald tusk, sejm, mateusz morawiecki, warsaw, polish truckers, poland-ukraine tensions, mariusz blaszczak

Tusk Vows to Protect Polish Interests Despite Commitment to Ukraine

15:42 GMT 12.12.2023
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiPeople hold tied Polish, right, and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration supporting the opposition movement in Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014
People hold tied Polish, right, and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration supporting the opposition movement in Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2023
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland’s incoming prime minister, Donald Tusk, promised on Tuesday that he would protect national interests despite commitments to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
"I want to say that Poland's full commitment to Ukraine … cannot mean a lack of cordial assertiveness when it comes to Polish interests, the interests of Polish entrepreneurs, farmers, and truckers," he said in parliament while presenting his government’s programme.
Tusk told the Sejm (Poland's parliament), which voted on Monday to appoint him as prime minister after rejecting Mateusz Morawiecki’s rival bid, that it would not be difficult to accommodate these two issues simultaneously.
European Union Council President Donald Tusk (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2023
World
Donald Tusk to Be Sworn In as Polish Prime Minister on Wednesday
Yesterday, 21:55 GMT
Ties between the two neighbors and allies soured in spring after unfettered access of duty-free Ukrainian food exports to the Polish market prompted Warsaw to ban some imports. Polish truckers have been blocking the border to protest permit exemptions for their Ukrainian competitors.
"I assure you that no maneuvers, attempts at games, treaty changes that do not reflect our interests are on the table," the former EU functionary said, adding that he would not allow anyone in Brussels to "outplay" him.
Tusk, formerly the president of the European Council, also promised that he would oppose any attempts by the European Union to hoard power by amending founding agreements.
Poland’s outgoing national defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said that the European Parliament was planning to vote on the transfer of national defense competencies to Brussels and that Poland would object to the move.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала