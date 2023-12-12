https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/tusk-vows-to-protect-polish-interests-despite-commitment-to-ukraine-1115540251.html

Tusk Vows to Protect Polish Interests Despite Commitment to Ukraine

Poland’s incoming prime minister, Donald Tusk, promised on Tuesday that he would protect national interests despite commitments to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

"I want to say that Poland's full commitment to Ukraine … cannot mean a lack of cordial assertiveness when it comes to Polish interests, the interests of Polish entrepreneurs, farmers, and truckers," he said in parliament while presenting his government’s programme. Tusk told the Sejm (Poland's parliament), which voted on Monday to appoint him as prime minister after rejecting Mateusz Morawiecki’s rival bid, that it would not be difficult to accommodate these two issues simultaneously. Ties between the two neighbors and allies soured in spring after unfettered access of duty-free Ukrainian food exports to the Polish market prompted Warsaw to ban some imports. Polish truckers have been blocking the border to protest permit exemptions for their Ukrainian competitors. Tusk, formerly the president of the European Council, also promised that he would oppose any attempts by the European Union to hoard power by amending founding agreements. Poland’s outgoing national defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said that the European Parliament was planning to vote on the transfer of national defense competencies to Brussels and that Poland would object to the move.

