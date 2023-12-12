https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/us-republican-senator-vance-calls-zelenskys-demands-for-more-funding-disgraceful-1115537576.html

US Republican Senator Vance Calls Zelensky’s Demands for More Funding 'Disgraceful'

US Republican Senator Vance Calls Zelensky’s Demands for More Funding 'Disgraceful'

J.D. Vance, a US Republican senator from Ohio, described Kiev’s demands for billions more in military aid "disgraceful" after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Washington this week to request more funding.

2023-12-12T12:09+0000

2023-12-12T12:09+0000

2023-12-12T12:11+0000

americas

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

jonathan vance

ukraine

republicans

white house

senate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0c/1114897745_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_206f66359d02c24ca3b1f7ef3deb94f7.jpg

"It’s utterly disgraceful. We are about to go through the United States Senate tomorrow — a very undignified process where Zelensky comes to town and demands that you give him — the American taxpayer gives him — another $61 billion, and, by the way, if you want to secure your border first, you are actually a Putin puppet. He said this publicly today," Vance told Fox News on Monday. Zelensky is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. He is also expected to sit down with Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, as well as House Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill for a talk that comes amid a deadlock on a supplemental aid package for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have insisted on the inclusion of border security measures in the bill, delaying its passage, while the Biden administration has warned that the US may run out of resources to support Ukraine if Congress does not approve further assistance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/waning-funding-us-voters-and-gop-aligned-on-ukraine-aid-1115517968.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, us republican party, republicans, us aid to ukraine, us support for ukraine, financial aid to ukraine, zelensky visit to washington, zelensky wants more money, jd vance