https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/us-warship-shoots-down-suspected-houthi-drone-in-red-sea---reports-1115557283.html

US Warship Shoots Down Suspected Houthi Drone in Red Sea - Reports

US Warship Shoots Down Suspected Houthi Drone in Red Sea - Reports

A US warship shot down a drone in the Red Sea as it was responding to reports that the Houthis were attacking a commercial vessel by using skiffs and firing missiles, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

2023-12-13T14:17+0000

2023-12-13T14:17+0000

2023-12-13T14:19+0000

military

red sea

yemen

israel

houthi

uss mason

suez canal

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104643/30/1046433038_0:134:2988:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_819667256145ef7192022ea83f613ee6.jpg

The officials confirmed that two missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward a commercial tanker vessel in the Red Sea. The projectiles missed the ship, the report said. The attempted attack happened as the tanker was sailing into the Red Sea on its way toward the Suez Canal. The drone was believed to be heading directly at the USS Mason, which is the warship that shot down the unmanned aircraft, officials told ABC News. The US navy reportedly has not yet been able to assess whether the USS Mason was the drone's target. The rise in attacks on commercial vessels in the region comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. On Tuesday, the US Central Command confirmed media reports that a tanker was attacked in the Red Sea by what is believed to be an anti-ship cruise missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen with no casualties. Geir Belsnes, the CEO of J. Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi, the Norwegian company that owns the Strinda tanker, said later in the day that the crew of the vessel was not injured, and the ship was on its way to a safe port.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/houthi-attack-on-commercial-ships-in-red-sea-a-warning-to-israel-and-us---experts-1115378539.html

red sea

yemen

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

red sea, youths rebels, uss mason, us warship, youths drone, youths attack in red sea