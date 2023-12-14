https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/stark-difference-between-ukraine--gaza-obvious-expert-says-1115579699.html
Vladimir Putin is correct when pointing out the obvious difference between the situation in Ukraine and Gaza, Dr. Hesham Alghannam, a Saudi political scientist, told Sputnik.
‘Stark Difference Between Ukraine & Gaza Obvious,’ Expert Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in on the latest spiral of the Palestine-Israel conflict during his year-end presser and annual Q&A session.
There is an obvious stark difference between the situation in Ukraine
and Gaza, Dr. Hesham Alghannam
, a Saudi political scientist, told Sputnik
.
“Western media talked about 10,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine in almost 22 months of fighting; in Gaza almost double this number happened within two months. Russia targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine when the latter targeted the Crimea Bridge, but in Gaza, Israel targeted all kinds of infrastructure: roads, schools, hospitals, power plants, and water tanks. It obliterated civilian quarters completely,” said the director general of the Strategic Studies and National Security Programs at Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.
Killed and wounded women and children constitute two thirds of the victims in Gaza
, he clarified, adding that according to many analysts, "the way Israel is bombing Gaza has not been seen since WWII
."
Russian President Vladimir Putin, comparing the current situation in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, said on Thursday during his year-end presser and Q&A session
that there is nothing like it in the special military operation zone.
"What is happening [in the Gaza Strip] is of course a disaster. We have just talked about the situation related to the Ukrainian crisis, but you and everyone present here and around the world can see: look at the special military operation, and what is happening in the Gaza Strip, and feel the difference. There is nothing like this in Ukraine," Putin said on Thursday.
Russia will increase the delivery of medical equipment and medicines to those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip at the request of the Jewish state, Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. The Russian president urged for a massive delivery of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave
. He added that he had discussed the possibility of opening a Russian hospital in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
, but its establishment is not safe yet
Bearing in mind the fact that Israel is the country bombing Gaza, it would be correct to assume that opening such a hospital would be unsafe, Dr. Hesham Alghannam agreed.
"It won't be safe if Israel plans to bomb it... I believe Israel does not want to see hospitals, schools, markets, or residential quarters in Gaza; otherwise, it would not have targeted the existing ones. Israel plans to force the Palestinians to leave Gaza, and that is why they do not want to see any facilities there that could support Palestinian living," said Dr. Alghannam.