The 'Ukraine' project is doomed, and the regime in Kiev has already lost, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.

The 'Ukraine' project "is doomed," and the regime in Kiev "has already lost," Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.As the much-heralded Ukraine counteroffensive failed notwithstanding the vast amount of military assistance that the US, its NATO allies sent there, so verbal exhortations about the inevitability of Kiev's success began to wind down in the mainstream media. Now, against the backdrop of open admissions that the Kiev regime’s counteroffensive was a nonstarter, ‘Ukraine fatigue’ is gaining ground both in the US and on the European continent. Meanwhile, Russian Armed Forces have shifted to the offensive in the special military operation zone and are making progress along the entire contact line – something that President Vladimir Putin underscored during his annual press conference on December 14.Ukraine’s military, according to Michael Maloof, had seriously lacked one particular element from the start - air power. “They didn't have the air power to deal with tank traps, mines that the Russians built up over time. And it devolved into trench warfare,” he said.As for Western countries, in their frenzy to fuel NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine they ended up facing depleted weapons and munitions stocks. “Neither the United States nor the Europeans even have the stockpiles to undertake a war... We are so depleted right now, we wouldn't even be able to fight a one-front war,” said Maloof.Weighing in on talk by the West to “help the Ukrainians to build up their own indigenous military production capabilities,” the retired senior security policy analyst dismissed it as “silly.” He recalled that Russia recently warned that if Ukraine were to start manufacturing these weapons on its soil, such facilities would be deemed a legitimate target.“Well, that also applies to the F-16s that they [Kiev regime] hope and pray to get,” stressed Maloof, and continued:Of course, Ukraine’s President Volodymy Zelensky had been offered a chance at a negotiated settlement, but he was pressured by then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, other Western leaders, to reject Russia’s generous terms with the promise of more arms.Well, now “that's faltering,” Michel Maloof succinctly pointed out. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed miserably in his last ditch effort to win a funding package worth over $60 billion from the American lawmakers.Moscow has indicated it is prepared to sit down and talk, the political analyst reminded, but there would have to be concessions. But, in Maloof’s opinion, even if Zelensky showed inclination to sit down for negotiations, he might be taken out of the equation, killed by opponents in Kiev. In the US, more and more people on Capitol Hill appear to have had enough of the ‘Ukraine’ narrative, realizing the futility of “throwing any more money at this,” he said.As for Europeans, whose countries have been reeling from the impact of backfiring sanctions on Russia, they ought to “get their own act together… get their industries up and running again, and get their quality of living back in place. It's going to take a generation at least anyway,” Michael Maloof suggested. However, as things currently stand within the Biden administration, there appears to be “no end game” with respect to the Ukraine conflagration, he said.The neoconservatives within either the Democratic or the Republican Party that push this agenda and this Russian phobia “have to have enemies... They want to push American democracy, even at the tip of a gun... And it's wrong, and it's gotten us where we are so locked in now,” concluded Michael Maloof.

ukraine

