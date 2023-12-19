International
Dozens Arrested After Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators 'Take' US Capitol Again
Dozens Arrested After Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators 'Take' US Capitol Again
The protest was held in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and comes months after hundreds of demonstrators took similar steps in the rotunda of the US Capitol building.
A pro-Palestinian demonstration took place on Tuesday at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, where about 60 demonstrators were ultimately put in handcuffs and whisked away by police for not complying with orders to vacate. Following the latest escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, large-scale protests have taken place all over the US, with an overwhelming majority supporting Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Videos showing dozens of protesters in action were published on the social network platform X (formerly known as Twitter), including by US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who called for activists to be arrested.The activist organization "MPower Change" also reported on the event. According to their data, over 80 activists participated in the demonstration, which reportedly began after the group entered the grounds under the premise of participating in a tour of the federal building.Based on circulated footage, demonstrators came with placards calling for a ceasefire and an end to military aid to Israel.Tim Barber, a spokesperson for the US Capitol Police, told local media the arrestees were taken into custody for violating DC's crowding, obstructing or incommoding law, known for often being cited in such cases.In October, activists entered one of the congressional buildings in Washington, also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The activist organization Jewish Voice for Peace reported that 10,000 people participated in the action, and 500 were arrested.
Dozens Arrested After Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators 'Take' US Capitol Again

The protest was held in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and comes months after hundreds of demonstrators took similar steps in the rotunda of the US Capitol building.
A pro-Palestinian demonstration took place on Tuesday at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, where about 60 demonstrators were ultimately put in handcuffs and whisked away by police for not complying with orders to vacate.
Following the latest escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, large-scale protests have taken place all over the US, with an overwhelming majority supporting Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Videos showing dozens of protesters in action were published on the social network platform X (formerly known as Twitter), including by US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who called for activists to be arrested.
The activist organization "MPower Change" also reported on the event. According to their data, over 80 activists participated in the demonstration, which reportedly began after the group entered the grounds under the premise of participating in a tour of the federal building.
Based on circulated footage, demonstrators came with placards calling for a ceasefire and an end to military aid to Israel.
Tim Barber, a spokesperson for the US Capitol Police, told local media the arrestees were taken into custody for violating DC's crowding, obstructing or incommoding law, known for often being cited in such cases.
In October, activists entered one of the congressional buildings in Washington, also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The activist organization Jewish Voice for Peace reported that 10,000 people participated in the action, and 500 were arrested.
