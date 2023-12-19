https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/dozens-arrested-after-pro-palestinian-demonstrators-take-us-capitol-again-1115687504.html

Dozens Arrested After Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators 'Take' US Capitol Again

Dozens Arrested After Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators 'Take' US Capitol Again

The protest was held in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and comes months after hundreds of demonstrators took similar steps in the rotunda of the US Capitol building.

2023-12-19T22:58+0000

2023-12-19T22:58+0000

2023-12-19T22:58+0000

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

us

washington

capitol police

gaza strip

jewish voice for peace

palestine

mass protests

ceasefire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/13/1115687941_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d7c480bba1812f03d5134564c74e60bb.png

A pro-Palestinian demonstration took place on Tuesday at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, where about 60 demonstrators were ultimately put in handcuffs and whisked away by police for not complying with orders to vacate. Following the latest escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, large-scale protests have taken place all over the US, with an overwhelming majority supporting Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Videos showing dozens of protesters in action were published on the social network platform X (formerly known as Twitter), including by US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who called for activists to be arrested.The activist organization "MPower Change" also reported on the event. According to their data, over 80 activists participated in the demonstration, which reportedly began after the group entered the grounds under the premise of participating in a tour of the federal building.Based on circulated footage, demonstrators came with placards calling for a ceasefire and an end to military aid to Israel.Tim Barber, a spokesperson for the US Capitol Police, told local media the arrestees were taken into custody for violating DC's crowding, obstructing or incommoding law, known for often being cited in such cases.In October, activists entered one of the congressional buildings in Washington, also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The activist organization Jewish Voice for Peace reported that 10,000 people participated in the action, and 500 were arrested.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/watch-protesters-in-us-stall-departure-of-navy-supply-ship-believed-bound-for-israel-1114725085.html

palestine

washington

gaza strip

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protests in us, protestors in capitol, pro-palestinian demonstration, pro-palestinian protest, pro-palestinian protestors, support palestine, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths