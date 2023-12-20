https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/kremlin-welcomes-adoption-by-unga-of-russias-resolution-to-fight-glorification-of-nazism-1115698259.html

Kremlin Welcomes Adoption by UNGA of Russia's Resolution to Fight Glorification of Nazism

Moscow welcomes the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a Russian-drafted resolution on the fight against the glorification of Nazism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. The resolution was approved in a 118-49 vote, with 14 member states abstaining. Russia, China, and Israel were among those that voted in favor. The United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Germany voted against. The resolution urges nations to eradicate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means, including, via legislation. Besides, the document strongly condemns the use of school materials, as well as educational rhetoric, that promote racism, discrimination, hatred and violence based on one's ethnicity, nationality, or religious beliefs.

