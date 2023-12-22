https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/if-re-elected-trump-would-need-to-purge-fbi-doj-to-dismantle-deep-state--expert-1115744341.html

If Re-elected, Trump Would Need to 'Purge' FBI, DoJ to 'Dismantle Deep State' — Expert

If Donald Trump were to be re-elected in November 2024, he would have no choice but “to purge the FBI and Department of Justice of all of the Biden and Obama appointees,” David T. Pyne told Sputnik.

If Donald Trump is re-elected President in 2024 he will have no choice but “to purge the FBI and Department of Justice of all of the Biden and Obama appointees,” David T. Pyne, a former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.A massive reshuffle of the national security bureaucracy would be needed as staff there “helped steal the election for Joe Biden and have enabled the political prosecution of the 45th POTUS on false charges,” said Pyne.Pyne was commenting on the plan announced by Trump to dismantle the “deep state” if he is re-elected to the White House. Announcing his “ten-point plan” earlier this year, the former president stressed that his main target would be to reinstitute the Schedule F executive order. This would allow him “to remove rogue bureaucrats” by reclassifying federal workers.In a March video Trump vowed he would “clean out all of the corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus, and there are plenty of them… The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left’s political enemies.”However, orchestrating such a reshuffle targeting the NSC, Pentagon, State Department, intelligence agencies would come face obstruction, Pyne warned.Pyne weighed in on reports claiming Trump intends to fire 20,000 liberal internationalist and neoconservative policy officials as part of this plan to purge the federal bureaucracy if he wins re-election.Trump bombastically vowed to ‘drain the swamp’ during his 2016 election campaign. Once in office, however, he appointed establishment foreign policy hawks to top positions in his administration, including former national security adviser John Bolton, ex-US National Security Council official and presidential advisor Fiona Hill and former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pyne asked Trump supporters why anyone should believe that a second Trump presidential term will be any different.According to Pyne, if Trump had not been thwarted, “such actions would have gone far to promote international stability, better relations with Moscow and consequently would have served to greatly enhance US national security.” But the Deep State effectively blocked all those measures, “falsely characterizing them as in any way 'isolationist.'"But on the off-chance that Donald Trump follows through with his pledge to “drain the swamp,” one could expect “retribution,” the pundit believed.“I think we have seen the Biden-led Deep State throw everything they can at Trump with 92 criminal indictments on false charges to help ensure that he loses. Polls show that if he were to be convicted of even one felony only 35 percent of Republicans would support him and our cognitively challenged President Joe Biden would cruise to a landslide re-election victory without even having to cheat," Pyne clarified. "If Trump were to support courageous officials like House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan as Attorney General and Rep. Matt Gaetz as FBI Director, they would could clean out all of the subversive Deep State officials while Trump could fire all the Obama-Biden national security officials who have spent the past nine years trying to provoke an unnecessary world war with the Russian Federation and peaceful relations could be restored between the US and Russia.”Recalling Trump’s first term, when he “went overboard to appease his political enemies on a host of issues,” Pyne speculated that it was doubtful that the Republican would act differently, “other than the fact that they have attempted to sentence him to life in prison which may motivate him to take stronger measures against them next time around.”

