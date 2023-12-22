https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/if-re-elected-trump-would-need-to-purge-fbi-doj-to-dismantle-deep-state--expert-1115744341.html
If Re-elected, Trump Would Need to 'Purge' FBI, DoJ to 'Dismantle Deep State' — Expert
If Re-elected, Trump Would Need to 'Purge' FBI, DoJ to 'Dismantle Deep State' — Expert
If Donald Trump were to be re-elected in November 2024, he would have no choice but “to purge the FBI and Department of Justice of all of the Biden and Obama appointees,” David T. Pyne told Sputnik.
2023-12-22T13:15+0000
2023-12-22T13:15+0000
2023-12-22T13:15+0000
us
donald trump
joe biden
barack obama
deep state
republican
fbi
white house
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/16/1115742177_0:218:2864:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_34b4f1b7d9d1c00595a68b4e84d72c33.jpg
If Donald Trump is re-elected President in 2024 he will have no choice but “to purge the FBI and Department of Justice of all of the Biden and Obama appointees,” David T. Pyne, a former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.A massive reshuffle of the national security bureaucracy would be needed as staff there “helped steal the election for Joe Biden and have enabled the political prosecution of the 45th POTUS on false charges,” said Pyne.Pyne was commenting on the plan announced by Trump to dismantle the “deep state” if he is re-elected to the White House. Announcing his “ten-point plan” earlier this year, the former president stressed that his main target would be to reinstitute the Schedule F executive order. This would allow him “to remove rogue bureaucrats” by reclassifying federal workers.In a March video Trump vowed he would “clean out all of the corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus, and there are plenty of them… The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left’s political enemies.”However, orchestrating such a reshuffle targeting the NSC, Pentagon, State Department, intelligence agencies would come face obstruction, Pyne warned.Pyne weighed in on reports claiming Trump intends to fire 20,000 liberal internationalist and neoconservative policy officials as part of this plan to purge the federal bureaucracy if he wins re-election.Trump bombastically vowed to ‘drain the swamp’ during his 2016 election campaign. Once in office, however, he appointed establishment foreign policy hawks to top positions in his administration, including former national security adviser John Bolton, ex-US National Security Council official and presidential advisor Fiona Hill and former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pyne asked Trump supporters why anyone should believe that a second Trump presidential term will be any different.According to Pyne, if Trump had not been thwarted, “such actions would have gone far to promote international stability, better relations with Moscow and consequently would have served to greatly enhance US national security.” But the Deep State effectively blocked all those measures, “falsely characterizing them as in any way 'isolationist.'"But on the off-chance that Donald Trump follows through with his pledge to “drain the swamp,” one could expect “retribution,” the pundit believed.“I think we have seen the Biden-led Deep State throw everything they can at Trump with 92 criminal indictments on false charges to help ensure that he loses. Polls show that if he were to be convicted of even one felony only 35 percent of Republicans would support him and our cognitively challenged President Joe Biden would cruise to a landslide re-election victory without even having to cheat," Pyne clarified. "If Trump were to support courageous officials like House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan as Attorney General and Rep. Matt Gaetz as FBI Director, they would could clean out all of the subversive Deep State officials while Trump could fire all the Obama-Biden national security officials who have spent the past nine years trying to provoke an unnecessary world war with the Russian Federation and peaceful relations could be restored between the US and Russia.”Recalling Trump’s first term, when he “went overboard to appease his political enemies on a host of issues,” Pyne speculated that it was doubtful that the Republican would act differently, “other than the fact that they have attempted to sentence him to life in prison which may motivate him to take stronger measures against them next time around.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/trump-warns-that-the-deep-state-is-interfering-in-the-2024-election-1110620208.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/trump-indictment-is-deep-state-assault-on-constitution-and-rule-of-law-1111186038.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/16/1115742177_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_995b83c3e188a567e638f63b7cdfa3f5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump vow to drain the swamp, trump pledge to dismantle deep state, political prosecution of trump, front-runner for the republican presidential nomination
donald trump vow to drain the swamp, trump pledge to dismantle deep state, political prosecution of trump, front-runner for the republican presidential nomination
If Re-elected, Trump Would Need to 'Purge' FBI, DoJ to 'Dismantle Deep State' — Expert
Republican primary front-runner Donald Trump has already announced his “ten-point plan to dismantle the deep state”. If he wins the 2024 election, Trump plans to revive an un-implemented executive order from the end of his first term to overhaul the civil service system.
If Donald Trump
is re-elected President in 2024 he will have no choice but “to purge the FBI and Department of Justice of all of the Biden and Obama appointee
s,” David T. Pyne,
a former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.
A massive reshuffle of the national security bureaucracy would be needed as staff there “helped steal the election for Joe Biden and have enabled the political prosecution of the 45th POTUS on false charges,” said Pyne.
Pyne was commenting on the plan announced by Trump to dismantle the “deep state”
if he is re-elected to the White House.
Announcing his “ten-point plan” earlier this year, the former president stressed that his main target would be to reinstitute the Schedule F executive order. This would allow him “to remove rogue bureaucrats” by reclassifying federal workers.
The federal workforce policy first proposed in late 2020 under Trump made an attempt to introduce changes to the federal civil service, stripping protections from tens of thousands of career bureaucrats and making it easier to fire them. The Schedule F designation suggested ‘exempting policy-oriented roles from the civil service’s competitive hiring rules and protections around adverse actions such as firing.’ Joe Biden officially rescinded the order in January 2021.
In a March video Trump vowed he would “clean out all of the corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus, and there are plenty of them… The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left’s political enemies.”
However, orchestrating such a reshuffle targeting the NSC, Pentagon, State Department, intelligence agencies would come face obstruction, Pyne warned.
“The truth is that Biden is everything he claims to be fighting against—an authoritarian and increasingly fascist leader hell bent on crushing all democratic political opposition to his rule by unconstitutional and unlawful means," said the pundit. "Biden is the single greatest threat to democracy in the US and the greatest domestic security threat America has ever faced. It remains to be seen whether the Democrats will surrender their hold on power voluntarily following democratic elections but given their efforts to parrot fascist and Communist dictatorships of years past it seems highly unlikely.”
Pyne weighed in on reports claiming Trump intends to fire 20,000 liberal internationalist and neoconservative policy officials as part of this plan to purge the federal bureaucracy
if he wins re-election.
“The Deep State would do everything they could to stop him by throwing up roadblocks in his path as they did during his first administration, and it is unclear whether he would actually succeed or not,” said Pyne.
Trump bombastically vowed to ‘drain the swamp’
during his 2016 election campaign. Once in office, however, he appointed establishment foreign policy hawks to top positions in his administration, including former national security adviser John Bolton, ex-US National Security Council official and presidential advisor Fiona Hill and former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pyne asked
Trump supporters why anyone should believe that a second Trump presidential term will be any different.
“President Trump had four years to drain the swamp. Instead he hired and promoted many Deep State officials to his Cabinet… including neoconservative Deep Stater Mike Pence to serve as his Vice President," he said. "Trump tried to ally with the Republican Establishment and rule in a kind of coalition government with them only to find they continually subverted his Presidency and his laudable America First conservative policy initiatives including withdrawing all US troops from Syria and Afghanistan and even pulling the US out from NATO.”
According to Pyne, if Trump had not been thwarted, “such actions would have gone far to promote international stability, better relations with Moscow and consequently would have served to greatly enhance US national security.” But the Deep State effectively blocked all those measures, “falsely characterizing them as in any way 'isolationist.'"
“Given Trump’s record, I am not sure if he could be trusted not to appoint foreign policy hawks like former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien back to positions of power again,” the analyst said.
But on the off-chance that Donald Trump follows through with his pledge to “drain the swamp,” one could expect “retribution,” the pundit believed.
“I think we have seen the Biden-led Deep State throw everything they can at Trump with 92 criminal indictments on false charges to help ensure that he loses. Polls show that if he were to be convicted of even one felony only 35 percent of Republicans would support him and our cognitively challenged President Joe Biden would cruise to a landslide re-election victory without even having to cheat," Pyne clarified. "If Trump were to support courageous officials like House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan as Attorney General and Rep. Matt Gaetz as FBI Director, they would could clean out all of the subversive Deep State officials while Trump could fire all the Obama-Biden national security officials who have spent the past nine years trying to provoke an unnecessary world war with the Russian Federation and peaceful relations could be restored between the US and Russia.”
Recalling Trump’s first term, when he “went overboard to appease his political enemies on a host of issues,” Pyne speculated that it was doubtful that the Republican would act differently, “other than the fact that they have attempted to sentence him to life in prison which may motivate him to take stronger measures against them next time around.”