'Nobody's Money Safe in the West' If Russia's Assets Used to Fund Ukraine - Journo

If the Biden administration gets away with illegally using seized Russian assets to fund Ukraine, that would “basically nuke the entire Western financial system to the ground," journalist Nebojsa Malic told Sputnik.

If the Biden administration gets away with illegally using seized Russian assets to fund Ukraine, that would “basically nuke the entire Western financial system," journalist Nebojsa Malic told Sputnik.As the West struggles to scrape together new aid packages for Kiev, the Biden administration has turned its eye on Russia’s foreign exchange reserves that were frozen by Western nations after the start of the conflict in Ukraine.According to unnamed American and European officials quoted by The New York Times, Washington, in coordination with the G7, is now, "taking another look at whether it could sidestep congressional approval" to use the estimated $300 billion in funds.Venezuela had its assets seized by the US and its Latin American and European allies including Britain, Nebojsa Malic recalled. Washington claimed at the time that it was transferring them to Juan Guido, the opposition leader that it recognized as the head of a government-in-exile based in the US, going as far as to evict the Venezuelan diplomatic mission from its embassy.The US and other western countries refused to recognise the results of the 2018 presidential election in Venezuela, in which Nicolas Maduro secured an overwhelming victory for another term.In practical terms, the measures meant that the government in Caracas could not access its gold reserves. It had been a “creative interpretation of laws and regulations,” said the journalist. However now, in the case of Russian assets, “this is this unprecedented next step.”The journalist pointed out that the greenback is only the world's reserve currency because people buy US securities and that the rest of the world was essentially “underwriting” the massive US debt, estimated at $32 trillion. “That's the only reason that inflation in the US appears to be milder than it actually is,” explained the pundit.Any attempt to take these frozen Russian assets and give them to Ukraine in some way, shape or form would just be “economic suicide.”“I don't think enough people in Washington and out of Washington truly appreciate how dire this is. It will hurt Russia a little bit, but it would be absolutely disastrous for the US,” Malic warned.The journalist underlined the damage the backfiring anti-Russia sanctions concocted by the West had done to Europe already.There is very solid case that "open theft of assets would amount to an act of war," stated the journalist. He argued that the move may simply be a ruse to push Joe Biden’s huge supplementary funding bill through Congress. The journalist said Washington had failed to think through the consequences of such actions. “They really need to realize that this is a stupid idea that will hurt the West far more than it would hurt Russia, that Moscow has already priced it in and calculated it into its policies, Malic said, adding:

