Kremlin: Third Parties From Overseas Seeking to Stir Up Unrest in Belgrade

There are observers in Serbia who have not recorded any violations that could cast doubt on the legitimacy of the elections, while there are attempts by third parties, including from abroad, to provoke unrest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, supporters of the Serbian opposition, who disagree with the results of the recent snap elections, surrounded the National Assembly in Belgrade, climbing the steps and trying to break down the doors, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Police also used tear gas against a crowd of demonstrators who tried to break into the building. Later, police dispersed protesters from the square within minutes and set up a cordon. The Serbian leadership is capable of taking all measures to ensure security in the country, the official said, adding that Russia does not interfere in Serbia's sovereign affairs. "As for our cooperation, it really has very broad prospects in a variety of areas," the official added.Rallies have been taking place since December 18 by the opposition bloc Serbia Against Violence that opposes the outcome of the recent elections. On the evening of December 24, demonstrators tried to break into the city hall building, using flagpoles to break the door and smash windows.

