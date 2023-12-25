https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russian-forces-wipe-out-first-french-donated-crotale-ng-missile-system-in-ukraine-1115794488.html

Russian Forces Wipe Out First French-Donated Crotale NG Missile System in Ukraine

Russian Forces Wipe Out First French-Donated Crotale NG Missile System in Ukraine

Russia’s Armed Forces operating in the special military operation zone in Ukraine have reportedly achieved the first recorded instance of a French Crotale NG system being obliterated in combat.

Russia’s Armed Forces operating in the special military operation zone have destroyed several Norwegian-made NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) and one French Crotale NG short-range air defense system that the Kiev regime received from its Western patrons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. The NATO-donated weapons systems were stationed at the Starokonstantinov Airfield in the Khmelnitsky region.This is believed to be the first recorded instance of a Crotale NG being obliterated in combat, and serves as further proof that NATO's state-of-the-art equipment is fair game for Russia's military.The Russian military carried out a coordinated assault that involved tactical aircraft, missile troops, artillery units, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Besides neutralizing the air defense systems, the attack inflicted damage on the Kiev regime’s aircraft equipment, flight navigation sysems, and aviation ammunition stored at the airfields in Kanatovo, Kirovograd region, and Dnepr, Dnepropetrovsk region. Furthermore, military personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed in 127 districts.The strategic impact of Russian strikes on Ukraine's air defense capabilities is expected to be significant, Army Recognition, an online Western military outlet, acknowledged, commenting the MoD announcement. It clarified that the destruction of enemy air defense capabilities enables Russia’s military to gain even greater control over the airspace. While reducing the risk to their own aircraft, it boosts their ability to carry out air operations such as strategic bombing, providing close air support to ground forces, and conducting reconnaissance missions.As part of NATO’s ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, France has supplied Ukraine with two Crotale NG air defense batteries, the military outlet underscored. As far as NASAMS are concerned, a number of countries have delivered these systems to Ukraine. Thus, Belgium has purportedly contributed an undisclosed number of AIM-120 NASAMS missiles, Lithuania has delivered two launchers, while Canada has supplied Kiev with one NASAMS air defense battery along with AIM-120 missiles.The United States reportedly sent eight NASAMS batteries as part of its billions' worth of military assistance to Ukraine, while the UK has donated NASAMS missiles.Despite the vast amounts of military aid being provided by the West, Ukraine's much-hyped 2023 counteroffensive that began in June of this year failed to produce any tangible battlefield results. As the country’s military losses have mounted, public support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also waned in recent months. Political developments have suggested that support for Ukraine is dwindling in the United States as well, where President Joe Biden's massive funding package for Kiev has stalled in Congress. Republicans have insisted on incorporating funding for border security. In Europe, "Ukraine fatigue" is also gaining momentum, as EU states face depleted stocks from funneling military aid to Kiev, and repercussions from self-harming anti-Russia sanctions.Since Western countries ramped up military support for the Kiev regime, Moscow officials have consistently warned that such moves do not bode well for Ukraine, and only prolong the conflict. NATO weaponry, no matter how sophisticated, will eventually be destroyed, the Kremlin underscored, and vehicles carrying supplied weapons are a legitimate target for the Russian army.

