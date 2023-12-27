https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/2024---the-shape-of-things-to-come-1115837427.html

The most important thing to understand is that this war is global, it is far from over, and everything is interconnected. The war in Ukraine, the war in Palestine, the militarization of the Red Sea

Some people live, some people die, pretty much the same as every other day, and everywhere else. But as 2024 approaches, it is worth taking a look at the possibilities and probabilities of the year to come. There is good news and bad news, and there is reason for hope, But we must look at the big picture, and above all, recognize the harsh realities and the overarching trends of the last few years that will inevitably continue into the future, in order to see the shape of things to come.The most important thing to understand is that this war is global, it is far from over, and everything is interconnected. The war in Ukraine, the war in Palestine, the militarization of the Red Sea, agreements to allow US "unimpeded" access to military bases in Finland and Sweden, signed in just the last few days, the impending arrival of scores of F-16's in Ukraine, The election of an apparently insane President in Argentina, the US and EU intention to "legally" steal frozen Russian assets, ongoing de-dollarization, as well as many other military and economic developments, are all part of the same war, the war of 21st century unipolar fascism, led by the USA and its minion states, against the new multipolar world, led by Russia, along with China and the "Global South". As Russia's adversaries retreat in Donbass, they advance in other areas.As Russia makes solid gains in the military and economic arenas, the depletion of Western economic and conventional military power brings up the increasing possibility of the use of unconventional weapons, such as the nuclear, chemical and biological ones that already exist in the hands of those who have used them before. The danger is very real, and the greatest danger of these is the use of biological weapons, not only against the Russian (and allies) population, but also against their agriculture and food security.Biological weapons against people, livestock and crops have long been in the arsenal of the US hegemon, and like nuclear and chemical weapons, the US has used them, and more than once, before. It is a well known and documented fact that the US operated dozens of laboratories in Ukraine that handled, developed and modified some of the most toxic and deadly substances on the planet. In fact, there is strong evidence that the US continues to do so, and may have already released them.These biological weapons can wreak havoc on national populations and food security, and have the added bonus of a certain degree of "plausible deniability". And what would be the appropriate response to a biological weapons attack, especially one for which there is no clear and direct evidence? Think about it. Biological weapons have the very real potential to be more destructive than even nuclear weapons, yet can be deployed covertly and deniably, and to which there is really no appropriate symmetrical response.If some strange new virus were to attack Russian or Chinese populations (sound familiar?) or food security, and the US claimed innocence, and blamed the new pathogen on climate change or an ancient virus unleashed from melting permafrost, what would be the appropriate response from the victim nations? To release their own bioweapons against the aggressor nation? A nuclear response? To call a meeting of the UNSC, or just sit there and take it?These are difficult questions, and ones that I believe will need to be faced in the near future. Maybe not in 2024, but inevitably, and the near future gets closer every day. Biological weapons are the gravest threat to the future of Humanity in the world today, and the more that Russia and her allies prevail in the economic and conventional military arenas, the more likely the true enemies of mankind are to use them.But don't despair, I have some good news too - we are all going to die. If not from bioweapons or nuclear conflagration, from something, sooner or later. Accept that, and get on with your life. Live it as well as you can for however long you are here, and understand that this is not the only world, and this is not the only life. And above all, do not be afraid. Courage is the key to happiness, because it is impossible to be happy when you are afraid, so do not be afraid. Face reality with courage and honor, like a Hero, and you have won.I am a Russian Orthodox Christian, and I believe in God and in another life after this one, a life based on the way I have lived this one. I am also a Communist, and as a Communist, the meaning of my life is based on making a better, more just, more beautiful world for all good people in it, regardless of anything but their innate Humanity. So whether there is God or no God, whether this is the only life we will ever have, or not, the only right way to live is the same either way - with honor, mercy, generosity, compassion, and above all, courage.Things are tough, and they are bound to get worse before they get better, on a global scale, and this affects all of us, because we are all related, and everything is interconnected. It may already be too late to "save the world", but so what? That is not our job, that is the job of God, (or fate) and we can only do so much. And that is simply all we must do - everything we can to save the world, whether it can be saved or not, and thereby save our own souls (or human dignity and honor) in the process.The future, like the New Year, will soon be upon us, so let's face it bravely, together, and let's get to work. There is much to be done. Happy New Year!

