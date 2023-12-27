https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/republicans-probing-if-biden-tried-to-obstruct-sons-cooperation-with-impeachment-inquiry-1115843385.html

Republicans Probing if Biden Tried to Obstruct Son's Cooperation With Impeachment Inquiry

Republicans Probing if Biden Tried to Obstruct Son's Cooperation With Impeachment Inquiry

US House Republicans are investigating whether President Joe Biden tried to influence or obstruct his son Hunter Biden's cooperation with the House impeachment inquiry, Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan said in a letter to the White House.

"In light of an official statement from the White House that President Biden was aware in advance that his son, Hunter Biden, would knowingly defy two congressional subpoenas, we are compelled to examine as part of our impeachment inquiry whether the President engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress," the congressmen stressed in the letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel on Wednesday. The letter asks the White House to provide by January 10 all documents and communications sent or received by employees of the Executive Office of the President regarding Hunter Biden’s deposition. Earlier this month, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that Biden was aware of what his son planned to say when he defied a House subpoena to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings. On December 13, Hunter Biden arrived at the US Capitol steps to announce that he would not testify in a closed-door deposition later that day as previously scheduled. He said he would only answer questions at a public hearing. In September, then-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry following probes into alleged criminal activity by President Biden and his son. The Biden family is alleged to have enriched itself through foreign influence peddling and bribery. The president dismisses the accusations against him, arguing that he has never discussed foreign business deals with his son.

