https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russia-has-become-significantly-stronger-over-past-year--lavrov--1115849769.html

Russia Has Become Significantly Stronger Over Past Year – Lavrov

Russia Has Become Significantly Stronger Over Past Year – Lavrov

Russia has become significantly stronger over the past year, with the people opposing the West in the hybrid war it has unleashed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

2023-12-28T08:52+0000

2023-12-28T08:52+0000

2023-12-28T09:59+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia-nato showdown

dedollarisation

brics

world bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_e1523454a8e7e0829d452deee1e4055c.jpg

"As a result of this hybrid war of the entire collective West against Russia, which was unleashed by the hands, bodies and all other components of Ukrainian society against us ... Russia has become significantly stronger this year, and the unity of our people has increased significantly," Lavrov said.The top diplomat added that the West's plan to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia had failed miserably. He stressed that since US has labelled Russia as its "enemy", Moscow is ready for any course of events. More Just Economic World Order Imminent These days, the advance of a more just economic order cannot be stopped, said Sergey Lavrov. He recalled that developing countries and BRICS members have been demanding IMF and World Bank quotas that would reflect their real economic standing, but the West has been reluctant. Russia's top diplomat stressed that this case is yet another example of how the US violates the principles of honest free market competition.Lavrov added that the world majority grew very much from the US dollar as the main reserve currency, since it became a tool of political pressure.No Bright Future for European UnionRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that he does not see any bright future for the European Union.Demilitarization and Denazification of Ukraine Will Be ImplementedThe top diplomat stressed that Russia plans to achieve all the goals of the special military operation in the wake of changes in Ukraine.Zelensky Has Betrayed His People Sergey Lavrov said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a traitor. He recalled that recently the Ukrainian leader said that he had forgotten the Russian language and his words looked as if they were parts of a play. The top diplomat added that years earlier Zelensky had urged to "leave Russians alone" and pretended that Russian was his language and at the same time he was a citizen of Ukraine. Russia's foreign policy chief lamented that Zelensky was unable to stick to this position.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/lavrov-calls-zelenskys-peace-plan-figment-of-sick-imagination-1115849994.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, lavrov interview, russia lavrov