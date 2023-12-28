https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russia-sends-34000-tonnes-of-fertilizers-to-nigeria-via-europe---company-1115853253.html
Russia Sends 34,000 Tonnes of Fertilizers to Nigeria Via Europe - Company
Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem Group said on Thursday it had shipped over 34,000 tonnes of potash in UN-facilitated humanitarian aid to Nigeria on board a ship that departed from an EU port.
"Uralchem Group announces that a humanitarian shipment of over 34,000 tonnes of potash has been fully loaded onto a vessel in the port of Ventspils, Latvia, and is now en route to Nigeria," the statement read. The shipment has been facilitated by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which chartered a cargo ship to transport the fertilizers, while Uralchem Group covered the sea freight and other delivery costs, the statement read. This is the Russian company's fifth donation of fertilizers to Africa, totaling 130,000 tonnes since 2022. Uralchem has committed to donating 300,000 tonnes of fertilizers to developing countries in an attempt to "alleviate the unprecedented global food crisis and prevent crop losses."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem Group said on Thursday it had shipped over 34,000 tonnes of potash in UN-facilitated humanitarian aid to Nigeria on board a ship that departed from an EU port.