Biden Urges Congress to Approve Military Support for Ukraine Immediately - Statement

US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Friday to take immediate steps to provide Ukraine with military assistance.

“Unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without any further delay,” Biden said in a statement. He accused Russia of conducting the “largest aerial assault” and bombarding civilian infrastructure in Ukraine using drones and missiles, including missiles with hypersonic capability. He stressed that Russia has not just attempted to destroy Ukraine, but it has threatened NATO countries. Air raid signals sounded in different regions of Ukraine, according to an online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation. Earlier in the day, an aerial warning was issued for the entire country. Local media and authorities reported blasts in Kiev, Odessa, Lvov, Kharkov and other cities. Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge, which, according to the assessment of the Russian authorities, was organized by the Ukrainian special services. Strikes are being carried out against energy, the defense industry, military command, and communications facilities throughout the country. Since then, air raid alerts have been announced every day in Ukrainian regions, sometimes throughout the country. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian troops do not attack residential buildings and social infrastructure.

