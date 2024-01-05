https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/some-1200-trucks-stuck-on-ukrainian-polish-border-due-to-resumed-blockade-1115992413.html

Some 1,200 Trucks Stuck on Ukrainian-Polish Border Due to Resumed Blockade

About 2,000 Ukrainian trucks are stuck on the Ukrainian-Polish border after Polish carriers resumed the blockade of the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, the Ukrainian Border Guard Service said on Friday.

"Yesterday after 9 a.m. [07:00 GMT] the blocking of the Medyka checkpoint, which is on the Polish side, resumed ... As of this morning, there is a queue in the direction of Ukraine on the Polish territory of almost 600 cargo vehicles ... Another 1,400 vehicles are in queues in three directions, which are also blocked. Let me remind you that these are the directions to the checkpoints of Rava-Ruska, Krakovets and Yagodin," border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko told a Ukrainian news telethon. On December 24, truck traffic through the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint was resumed after Polish carriers and farmers ended their blockade of the border crossing the day before. Polish truckers started blocking automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in early November 2023 to protest what they said was the Polish government's inaction over their loss of business to foreign competitors. Their discontent is associated with the fact that Ukrainian truckers have been exempt from obtaining permits to cross the Polish border since February 2022, which has made their services cheaper and more attractive to customers. The protesters demand the reintroduction of restrictions on Ukrainian truckers entering Poland and a ban on Poland-based transport companies with capital from outside the European Union. The strike was previously expected to last until January.

