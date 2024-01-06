https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/french-politician-calls-for-natos-destruction-for-world-peace-1116019093.html

French Politician Calls for NATO's Destruction 'For World Peace'

French Politician Calls for NATO's Destruction 'For World Peace'

While many NATO member states continue antagonizing Russia by massing troops on its borders and prolonging the Ukrainian conflict through arms supplies to the... 06.01.2024, Sputnik International

French politician and The Patriots party founder Florian Philippot has called for the NATO alliance to by disbanded for the sake of peace. Phillipot accused “NATO hawks” and their "puppet" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of trying to “impoverish us and send hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to certain and unnecessary death.”Voicing his grievances in a post on social media network X (formerly Twitter), Philippot urged the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict through “peace negotiations” as soon as possible and called for the “destruction of NATO for world peace.”He also pointed to the recent revelations of retired French Air Force General Bruno Clermont, who admitted that Russia commands “considerable” air superiority in the Ukrainian conflict. Philippot noted that those who had made similar remarks over the past two years were ridiculed.Philippot has long been a critic of his country's support to the regime in Kiev, arguing in November that “France must not allow itself to be duped by being the last country ‘at war’ against Russia.”The politician's remarks came amid media speculation that Ukraine’s Western sponsors are growing weary of Kiev’s military blunders and inability to meet the goals of NATO's proxy war against Russia.

