Shoot-and-Scoot Artillery: Russian Akatsiya Crews Keep the Pressure on Ukrainian Troops

The 2S3 Akatsiya, a tracked 152mm self-propelled howitzer, stands as a testament to Soviet engineering prowess. Developed in the late 1960s and officially accepted into Soviet service in 1971, the Akatsiya (literally acacia flower) has become a formidable weapon in the hands of the Russian military.

At the heart of the 2S3's capabilities lies its 28-caliber-long 152mm howitzer, a development of the D-20 towed howitzer.With a maximum range of 17.4 km using standard ammunition and an extended reach of 20.5 km with rocket-assisted projectiles, the Akatsiya poses a significant threat on the battlefield.The artillery system boasts a maximum rate of fire of four rounds per minute and a sustained fire capability of one round per minute. With a total ammunition capacity of 46 rounds carried within the vehicle, the 2S3 has a lasting and imposing presence on the front lines.The crews operating the Russian Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system employ a strategy of barrage fire to neutralize Ukrainian troops and military equipment.In executing this tactic, the self-propelled artillery system crew consistently engages in dynamic maneuvers. The personnel swiftly assume a firing position, discharge 5 or 6 shells, and promptly withdraw to seek protective cover.These precision strikes from the formidable artillery deter the enemy's ability to mobilize reserves — and also provide crucial support for the advance of Russian assault detachments.

