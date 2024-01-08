https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/polish-officials-reportedly-hid-evidence-about-movement-of-nord-stream-explosion-suspects-1116054842.html

Polish Officials Reportedly Hid Evidence About Movement of Nord Stream Explosion Suspects

Polish officials have been slow to provide key information about movement of suspects behind the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions on Polish soil and withheld evidence about this development, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing European investigators.

According to the WSJ, the Polish officials have also resisted cooperating with the probe into the explosions. The investigators believe that the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was launched via Poland from Ukraine, but Warsaw’s failure to cooperate has made it difficult to understand if the operation occurred with the former Polish government’s knowledge, the WSJ reported. The investigators now reportedly hope that the new Polish government will help the international probe.The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the European Union, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairing them.Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russia designated the attacks as international terrorism.No official results of the investigations have yet been announced, but Hersh published a report in February, 2023 saying the explosions were organized by the US government with the support of the authorities in Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the attack.

