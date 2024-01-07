https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/dpr-head-explains-why-russia-only-hits-military-targets-in-ukraine-1116035485.html
DPR Head Explains Why Russia Only Hits Military Targets in Ukraine
Russia’s Armed Forces hit only military targets in Ukraine as part of the ongoing special operation, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told Sputnik.
The so-called Euromaidan protests in Ukraine's capital culminated in the February 2014 coup d'etat that brought radical pro-EU and pro-NATO politicians to power and plunged Ukraine into crisis, leading to the current conflagration.The DPR head emphasized that Moscow would never stoop to attacks targeting the civilian population - an approach that has become a trademark of the regime led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.Dwelling on Moscow's response to the constant shelling of Russian frontline towns by Ukraine's Armed Forces, the DPR head emphasized: "Gritting our teeth and losing loved ones, we have been dealing with this since 2014, but it has not eroded our humanity. Losing humanity here could have much more serious consequences for our country. This is exactly what our president is talking about – the need to remain human."
DPR Head Explains Why Russia Only Hits Military Targets in Ukraine
The Ukrainian military has been launching daily attacks on Donetsk throughout the winter holidays. Three hospital patients were wounded during shelling of the city on Orthodox Christmas Eve. Before that, a Ukrainian attack on New Year’s Eve left four dead and 13 more injured.
This is what sets Russia apart from the regime in Kiev that targets civilians
in Belgorod and Donetsk during its recent attacks, Pushilin said.
“We, like no one else since 2014, have a certain moral right to act emotionally and deal straight from the shoulder, but that is not who we are. And this is what sets us apart. If we were to employ the methods used by our enemy, how would we then be any better than our enemy, what are we fighting against then?”Pushilin asked rhetorically.
The so-called Euromaidan protests
in Ukraine's capital culminated in the February 2014 coup d'etat
that brought radical pro-EU and pro-NATO politicians to power and plunged Ukraine into crisis, leading to the current conflagration.
The DPR head emphasized that Moscow would never stoop to attacks targeting the civilian population - an approach that has become a trademark of the regime led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We would never be able to forgive ourselves if at some point we were able to speed up victory by resorting to carpet bombing and shelling the civilian population," Pushilin said.
Dwelling on Moscow's response to the constant shelling of Russian frontline towns
by Ukraine's Armed Forces, the DPR head emphasized: "Gritting our teeth and losing loved ones, we have been dealing with this since 2014, but it has not eroded our humanity. Losing humanity here could have much more serious consequences for our country. This is exactly what our president is talking about – the need to remain human."
31 December 2023, 15:50 GMT