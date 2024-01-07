https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/dpr-head-explains-why-russia-only-hits-military-targets-in-ukraine-1116035485.html

DPR Head Explains Why Russia Only Hits Military Targets in Ukraine

Russia’s Armed Forces hit only military targets in Ukraine as part of the ongoing special operation, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told Sputnik.

Russia’s Armed Forces hit only military targets in Ukraine as part of the ongoing special operation, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told Sputnik.This is what sets Russia apart from the regime in Kiev that targets civilians in Belgorod and Donetsk during its recent attacks, Pushilin said. The so-called Euromaidan protests in Ukraine's capital culminated in the February 2014 coup d'etat that brought radical pro-EU and pro-NATO politicians to power and plunged Ukraine into crisis, leading to the current conflagration.The DPR head emphasized that Moscow would never stoop to attacks targeting the civilian population - an approach that has become a trademark of the regime led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.Dwelling on Moscow's response to the constant shelling of Russian frontline towns by Ukraine's Armed Forces, the DPR head emphasized: "Gritting our teeth and losing loved ones, we have been dealing with this since 2014, but it has not eroded our humanity. Losing humanity here could have much more serious consequences for our country. This is exactly what our president is talking about – the need to remain human."

