US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented Greece’s Prime Minister a humiliating "ultimatum" over aid for Ukraine when he visited Athens recently, claim Greek media outlets.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented Greece’s Prime Minister a humiliating "ultimatum" when he visited Athens recently, Greek media outlets claim.Kyriakos Mitsotakis was reportedly given just a few days to decide on a shipment of new weapons systems to the regime in Kiev. Blinken had made a stopover in Greece during his shuttle diplomacy trip linked to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, driven by fears of greater regional spillover. But amid the growing difficulty of wrestling more aid packages to Kiev amid ‘Ukraine fatigue’ prompted the US top diplomat to stoop to "extortion,"wrote the outlets.As it is, Greece, a NATO member and US ally, was one of the first to send military aid to Ukraine. "Greece has already given everything, it has breached national defense, especially on the islands, in order to support Ukraine with defense material," wrote the publications.Greece is one of the countries that rushed to provide military and financial assistance to Ukraine in order to impose the tyranny of Kiev on the Russian-speaking population of the Donbass, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has stated. Last year, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos boasted about the transfer of an "incredible amount" of weapons to the Zelensky regime. In August, Athens opted to join a coalition of countries training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.Back in August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated at an Athens press conference with Mitsotakis that the sides had also adopted a joint declaration in which Mitsotakis committed Greece to continuing military support for Ukraine. Moreover, Athens vowed to support Kiev's aspirations to join NATO.In response, Greece's largest opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left – Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA) slammed the moves, saying that they amount to Greece's "direct military involvement" in the Ukraine conflict.Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western countries and accused the US-led West of trying to prolong the conflict. In early June 2023, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that the goals of the military operation would be achieved despite shipments of foreign weapons to Kiev, which would undoubtedly cause Ukraine “more suffering.”

