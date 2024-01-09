https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/ukraine-loses-up-to-240-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours---mod-1116077747.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD

The Ukrainian military lost up to 240 service people in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.

Total enemy losses in the direction of Donetsk amounted to up to 240 military personnel both killed and injured, four pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer, the official MoD statement read. The ministry also noted that the Kiev regime also lost up to 190 soldiers on the Krasny Liman direction. The MoD added that Russia’s air defenses had intercepted 10 Czech-made Vampire multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) missiles over the past day. The ministry also noted in the statement that the battlegroup Yug had struck troops and equipment belonging to Ukraine's 22nd and 72nd mechanized brigades, 95th Air assault brigade and 113th territorial defense brigade near Antonovka, Bogdanovka and Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic using air, artillery and heavy flamethrower system strikes.

