Intensive Phase of Israel’s Operation in North of Gaza Strip Over - Defense Minister
The intensive phase of Israel’s military operation in the north of the Gaza Strip has ended, and soon this phase will also end in the south of the Palestinian enclave, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.
2024-01-15
2024-01-15T18:43+0000
2024-01-15T18:43+0000
"At the beginning of hostilities, we outlined a time frame and made it clear that the phase of intensive ground maneuvers in the Gaza Strip would last about 3 months. This phase has been completed in the north [of the Gaza Strip]. We will achieve the same in the south and this phase will end in the near future," Gallant said in his address to the nation.In his address, the minister also added that in the future, the Gaza Strip needs to be ruled by a Palestinian government formed inside the enclave.It has been over 100 days since Israel launched its full-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since then some 24,000 Palestinians have been reported killed, with about 60,000 wounded. The devastating humanitarian crisis has also seen 1.9 million civilians homeless and displaced.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The intensive phase of Israel’s military operation in the north of the Gaza Strip has ended, and soon this phase will also end in the south of the Palestinian enclave, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.