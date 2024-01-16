https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/irans-irgc-launches-missiles-at-terrorist-group-in-pakistan-for-first-time---reports-1116206811.html

Iran’s IRGC Launches Missiles at Terrorist Group in Pakistan for First Time - Reports

Iran's IRGC Launches Missiles at Terrorist Group in Pakistan for First Time - Reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday launched ballistic missiles and drones at a base of a terrorist group in Pakistan for the first time, Iran’s Press TV broadcaster reported.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted two main bases of the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, Iranian state news agency Tasnim reported.According to the report, the two terrorist bases, located in Zarghoon Mountains in the east of the Quetta District in Balochistan, were targeted by “drones and missiles”.Two “important headquarters” of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were “destroyed,” the report added. The development came on the heels of the recent Iranian missile strikes on the territory of Syria and Northern Iraq the IRCG said launched targeting "bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups".

