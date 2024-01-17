https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/security-agreement-between-iraq-iran-may-be-suspended---iraqi-defense-minister-1116224592.html

Security Agreement Between Iraq, Iran May Be Suspended - Iraqi Defense Minister

Security Agreement Between Iraq, Iran May Be Suspended - Iraqi Defense Minister

The security agreement between Iraq and Iran may be suspended, Iraqi Defense Minister in light of Tehran's attacks on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi said on Wednesday.

"Iranian bombing of Kurdistan is condemned and categorically rejected. The attacks violate a security agreement with Iran, which may be suspended," al-Abbasi told Al Arabiya broadcaster.on Tuesday Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility for missile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan’s capital of Erbil, claiming that it targeted bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups.Earlier, Iraq has submitted a complaint to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about Iran's "aggression" following the strikes. The the Iraqi Foreign Ministry commented that "this aggression is a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the security of the Iraqi people."

