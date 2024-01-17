https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/security-agreement-between-iraq-iran-may-be-suspended---iraqi-defense-minister-1116224592.html
Security Agreement Between Iraq, Iran May Be Suspended - Iraqi Defense Minister
Security Agreement Between Iraq, Iran May Be Suspended - Iraqi Defense Minister
The security agreement between Iraq and Iran may be suspended, Iraqi Defense Minister in light of Tehran's attacks on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi said on Wednesday.
2024-01-17T11:32+0000
2024-01-17T11:32+0000
2024-01-17T11:32+0000
world
middle east
iran
iraq
tehran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
the united nations (un)
un secretary general
un security council (unsc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116218095_0:44:755:469_1920x0_80_0_0_82603639f7656987d45e9a7f94d499ac.png
"Iranian bombing of Kurdistan is condemned and categorically rejected. The attacks violate a security agreement with Iran, which may be suspended," al-Abbasi told Al Arabiya broadcaster.on Tuesday Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility for missile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan’s capital of Erbil, claiming that it targeted bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups.Earlier, Iraq has submitted a complaint to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about Iran's "aggression" following the strikes. The the Iraqi Foreign Ministry commented that "this aggression is a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the security of the Iraqi people."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/irans-irgc-claims-responsibility-for-missile-attacks-on-iraqs-erbil-1116186095.html
iran
iraq
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116218095_37:0:720:512_1920x0_80_0_0_4419aea340343364c48ed280b2fe4e93.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have
Security Agreement Between Iraq, Iran May Be Suspended - Iraqi Defense Minister
DOHA (Sputnik) - The security agreement between Iraq and Iran may be suspended, Iraqi Defense Minister in light of Tehran's attacks on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi said on Wednesday.
"Iranian bombing of Kurdistan
is condemned and categorically rejected. The attacks violate a security agreement with Iran, which may be suspended," al-Abbasi told Al Arabiya broadcaster.
on Tuesday Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility for missile attacks
on Iraqi Kurdistan’s capital of Erbil, claiming that it targeted bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups.
Earlier, Iraq has submitted a complaint
to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about Iran's "aggression
" following the strikes.
The the Iraqi Foreign Ministry commented that "this aggression is a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the security of the Iraqi people."