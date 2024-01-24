International
Top Russian, Iranian Officials Meet in Moscow to Discuss War on Terror, Economic Cooperation
Top Russian, Iranian Officials Meet in Moscow to Discuss War on Terror, Economic Cooperation
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has met with his Iranian counterpart Ali Ahmadian in Moscow, with the sides discussing security and economic cooperation, relations between the countries and other issues on the agenda, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday
"A wide range of Russian-Iranian security cooperation was discussed. The emphasis was on the interaction of the security councils, law enforcement agencies and intelligence services of the two countries. Special attention was paid to the fight against terrorism, information security issues, problems of ensuring the economic security of Russia and Iran in the context of sanctions pressure from Western countries, as well as countering attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the sovereign states," the security council said in a statement. The sides also highlighted that relations between Russia and Iran were continuing to strengthen and were reaching a new level in all areas. Patrushev and Ahmadian also exchanged views on global and regional trends, discussed upcoming contacts through the security councils in 2024 and agreed on the schedule of their working groups.
Top Russian, Iranian Officials Meet in Moscow to Discuss War on Terror, Economic Cooperation

14:11 GMT 24.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has met with his Iranian counterpart Ali Ahmadian in Moscow, with the sides discussing security and economic cooperation, relations between the countries and other issues on the agenda, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.
"A wide range of Russian-Iranian security cooperation was discussed. The emphasis was on the interaction of the security councils, law enforcement agencies and intelligence services of the two countries. Special attention was paid to the fight against terrorism, information security issues, problems of ensuring the economic security of Russia and Iran in the context of sanctions pressure from Western countries, as well as countering attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the sovereign states," the security council said in a statement.
The sides also highlighted that relations between Russia and Iran were continuing to strengthen and were reaching a new level in all areas.
"The development of a new bilateral comprehensive long-term agreement was touched upon. It was emphasized that the conclusion of this fundamental document will give a powerful impetus to the further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas," the statement read.
Patrushev and Ahmadian also exchanged views on global and regional trends, discussed upcoming contacts through the security councils in 2024 and agreed on the schedule of their working groups.
