https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-devastate-ukrainian-troops-near-artemovsk--1116464474.html

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Devastate Ukrainian Troops Near Artemovsk

Russian military disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian units in the Artemovsk area of the special op zone

2024-01-29T15:48+0000

2024-01-29T15:48+0000

2024-01-29T15:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116464302_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_485df7482f3ecf1c211f8539c660fe97.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian artillerymen firing rocket-propelled grenades at Ukrainian forces in a special operation zone.Russian scouts located about 50 Ukrainian soldiers and gave their coordinates to the artillerymen. Russian military units belonging to the Yug Battlegroup used the Grad BM-21 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) to disrupt the rotation of Ukrainian troops.After completing the combat mission, the gunners quickly moved to a safe area to reload the combat vehicle, the Defense Department said.

Sputnik International

Sputnik International

