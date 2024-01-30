https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/us-not-withdrawing-its-armed-forces-from-syria---nuland-1116486313.html

US Not Withdrawing Its Armed Forces From Syria - Nuland

The United States is not planning to withdraw its military from Syria, Acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has said

Several Arab and international media have reported that the US is considering full withdrawal of its forces from Syria but the final decision is not yet taken. “Well, first let me set the records straight, the United States is not withdrawing from Syria,” Nuland told CNN Turk.The statements regarding the very legitimacy of US military presence in Syria have been resurfacing against the backdrop of multiple drone and missile attacks targeting US bases in the Middle East. On Monday, a local source told Sputnik that two rockets fell near a US military base controlling Al-Jabsa oil fields in the northeastern Syrian town of Ash Shaddadi. The US military scrambled helicopters in response to the attack, which came just a day after a drone attack that killed three US troops and injured 25 others at another US base in Jordan, near the border with Syria.The US and its allies control large swathes of land in northeastern Syria’s gas and oil production region. Its bases in Syria, Iraq and Jordan have been a frequent target of attacks by what the Pentagon describes as Iran-backed militias.

