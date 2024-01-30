https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/us-not-withdrawing-its-armed-forces-from-syria---nuland-1116486313.html
US Not Withdrawing Its Armed Forces From Syria - Nuland
US Not Withdrawing Its Armed Forces From Syria - Nuland
The United States is not planning to withdraw its military from Syria, Acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has said
2024-01-30T09:52+0000
2024-01-30T09:52+0000
2024-01-30T10:03+0000
military
syria
jordan
victoria nuland
us
pentagon
middle east
drone attack
us bases
us military bases
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107411903_0:270:2683:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_88798bd6d5467af066ff15fba824e626.jpg
Several Arab and international media have reported that the US is considering full withdrawal of its forces from Syria but the final decision is not yet taken. “Well, first let me set the records straight, the United States is not withdrawing from Syria,” Nuland told CNN Turk.The statements regarding the very legitimacy of US military presence in Syria have been resurfacing against the backdrop of multiple drone and missile attacks targeting US bases in the Middle East. On Monday, a local source told Sputnik that two rockets fell near a US military base controlling Al-Jabsa oil fields in the northeastern Syrian town of Ash Shaddadi. The US military scrambled helicopters in response to the attack, which came just a day after a drone attack that killed three US troops and injured 25 others at another US base in Jordan, near the border with Syria.The US and its allies control large swathes of land in northeastern Syria’s gas and oil production region. Its bases in Syria, Iraq and Jordan have been a frequent target of attacks by what the Pentagon describes as Iran-backed militias.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/us-intervention-perpetuates-cycle-of-violence-as-war-with-iran-looms-1116479797.html
syria
jordan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107411903_0:19:2683:2031_1920x0_80_0_0_7f23b9a463b72cceca9ab98deda042e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military bases, where does us have military bases, number of u smilitary bases, how many military bases does the us have, iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east
us military bases, where does us have military bases, number of u smilitary bases, how many military bases does the us have, iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east
US Not Withdrawing Its Armed Forces From Syria - Nuland
09:52 GMT 30.01.2024 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 30.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is not planning to withdraw its military from Syria, Acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has said.
Several Arab and international media have reported that the US is considering full withdrawal of its forces from Syria but the final decision is not yet taken.
“Well, first let me set the records straight, the United States is not withdrawing from Syria,” Nuland told CNN Turk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/rockets-fall-near-us-base-in-syrias-oil-rich-town-of-ash-shaddadi---source-1116468913.html
The statements regarding the very legitimacy of US military presence in Syria have been resurfacing against the backdrop of multiple drone and missile attacks targeting US bases
in the Middle East.
On Monday, a local source told Sputnik
that two rockets fell near a US military base controlling Al-Jabsa oil fields in the northeastern Syrian town of Ash Shaddadi. The US military scrambled helicopters in response to the attack, which came just a day after a drone attack that killed
three US troops and injured 25 others at another US base in Jordan, near the border with Syria.
The US and its allies control large swathes of land in northeastern Syria’s gas and oil production region. Its bases in Syria, Iraq and Jordan have been a frequent target of attacks
by what the Pentagon describes
as Iran-backed militias.