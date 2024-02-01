https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/israel-agrees-to-ceasefire-in-gaza-strip---report-1116541786.html

Israel Agrees to Ceasefire in Gaza Strip - Report

Israel Agrees to Ceasefire in Gaza Strip - Report

Israel has agreed to the proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and a positive reaction has also been received from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Ansari said on Thursday

2024-02-01T18:27+0000

2024-02-01T18:27+0000

2024-02-01T19:03+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

middle east

hossein jaber ansari

israel

gaza strip

qatar

qatari foreign ministry

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114965853_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_fc1e7dc44874d78d2de9631cda907e8f.jpg

"Israel agreed to the ceasefire proposal, and we received an initial positive reaction from Hamas," Ansari told Al Jazeera.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/is-netanyahu-main-obstacle-to-gaza-conflict-resolution-and-regional-peace-1116535209.html

palestine

israel

gaza strip

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us