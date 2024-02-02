https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/new-migrant-wave-germany-recruits-50000-workers-from-uzbekistan-1116560191.html
New Migrant Wave? Germany Recruits 50,000 Workers from Uzbekistan
There is a new turn in Germany’s never-ending controversial labor field. This time, German boundless generosity has extended to thousands of Uzbek natives.
German employers have offered 50,000 free jobs to Uzbekistan citizens, Uzbekistan’s Agency for External Labor Migration (AELM) reported. "The Agency for External Labor Migration, in cooperation with foreign employers, invites citizens to 50 thousand vacancies in Germany," the agency said in a statement.Germany’s Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is offering salaries ranging from €1,000 to €2,000, depending whether jobseekers apply through the governmental Ausbildung program or signs a contract without intermediaries. The list of vacant jobs includes nursing, truck driving, tourism, craftsmanship and construction. Potential migrant workers must fill out a questionnaire to be added to the AELM reserve staff database. "For candidates who want to work in these areas in Germany, it is possible to organize German language courses in the regions of the republic," the agency added.The German government offers ‘generous hospitality’ to additional foreign workers. But theere is growing concern among many ordinary Germans that the government’s immigration, refugee and labor programs are hopelessly broken. Polling in November found that over 70 percent of the country is dismayed over Berlin’s handling of migration. The ongoing protests against government plans to cut agricultural subsidies are also stirring the pot.The ruling 'Traffic Light' coalition’s approval ratings have tanked, in part due to a controversial government plan to allow up to 2.5 million foreigners obtain German citizenship in time for next year’s federal elections. Another issue for Germany is its failing attempts to incorporate migrants, especially Ukrainian refugees, into the workforce. According to a Der Spiegel report, just 19 percent of Ukrainians in the country have jobs and contribute to the German economy, while the rest live on state benefits in "way too comfortable conditions.”
A new turn in Germany’s never-ending migrant labor controversy has seen apparently boundless German generosity extended to thousands of Uzbek natives.
German employers have offered 50,000 free jobs to Uzbekistan citizens, Uzbekistan’s Agency for External Labor Migration (AELM) reported.
"The Agency for External Labor Migration, in cooperation with foreign employers, invites citizens to 50 thousand vacancies in Germany," the agency said in a statement.
Germany’s Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is offering salaries ranging from €1,000 to €2,000
, depending whether jobseekers apply through the governmental Ausbildung program
or signs a contract without intermediaries. The list of vacant jobs includes nursing, truck driving, tourism, craftsmanship and construction.
Potential migrant workers must fill out a questionnaire to be added to the AELM reserve staff database. "For candidates who want to work in these areas in Germany, it is possible to organize German language courses in the regions of the republic," the agency added.
The German government offers ‘generous hospitality’ to additional foreign workers. But theere is growing concern among many ordinary Germans that the government’s immigration, refugee and labor programs are hopelessly broken
.
Polling in November found that over 70 percent
of the country is dismayed over Berlin’s handling of migration. The ongoing protests
against government plans to cut agricultural subsidies
are also stirring the pot.
The ruling 'Traffic Light' coalition’s approval ratings have tanked, in part due to a controversial government plan to allow up to 2.5 million foreigners obtain German citizenship in time for next year’s federal elections.
Germany’s migrant crisis began in the mid-2010s in the wake of the NATO aggression which toppled Libya’s government, and the CIA dirty war in Syria. Those events triggered an influx of millions of migrants into Europe from the Middle East and North Africa.
Another issue for Germany is its failing attempts to incorporate migrants,
especially Ukrainian refugees, into the workforce. According to a Der Spiegel report, just 19 percent of Ukrainians
in the country have jobs and contribute to the German economy, while the rest live on state benefits in "way too comfortable conditions.”