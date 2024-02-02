https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/zaluzhnys-new-essay-for-ukraines-nato-sponsors-designed-to-pump-him-up-as-zelensky-alternative-1116565229.html

Zaluzhny’s New Essay for Ukraine's NATO Sponsors Designed to Pump Him Up as Zelensky Alternative

Zaluzhny’s New Essay for Ukraine's NATO Sponsors Designed to Pump Him Up as Zelensky Alternative

Amid his spat with Zelensky, Zaluzhny penned a new essay on how Ukraine can avoid total collapse after NATO cutbacks. Sputnik asked analyst Sergei Poletayev about the new essay's contents, and who it's addressed to.

CNN published Ukrainian Armed Forces commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny’s new treatise on Thursday, with the text filled with philosophical, historical and theoretical musings on the changing nature of warfare, and focused on how Kiev can get by with fewer resources as NATO weapons stocks run dry and funding dwindles.The general envisioned the reconnaissance and strike potential of cheap drones as the keys to a new phase of the conflict against Russia, acknowledging his adversary’s impressive mobilization potential, slamming the “weakness” of the West’s anti-Russian sanctions measures, and outlining new objectives to “reduce the economic capabilities of the enemy, or to isolate, or wear him down.” The latter includes tackling “psychological objectives,” such as “sudden massive strikes against critical infrastructure facilities and communications hubs,” according to Zaluzhny.Zaluzhny’s shift in thinking comes after last year’s disastrous summer counteroffensive, in which some 159,000 Ukrainian servicemen were killed or injured after being pushed together with heavy NATO equipment into a head-on collision against heavily-entrenched Russian defensive positions, without adequate air support and in the face of overwhelming Russian artillery superiority. The counteroffensive ultimately stumbled, and then collapsed, with Zaluzhny himself admitting in an essay published by British media in November that there would be no “deep and beautiful breakthrough” and that the conflict had reached a “stalemate.”Who is Zaluzhny Trying to Reach in His New Essay?Zaluzhny is a unique figure in the Ukrainian establishment in that he is the only person besides President Zelensky with his own “media resource, that is, direct access to the West,” Russian political and military observer Sergei Poletayev, co-founder of the Vatfor media project, told Sputnik.According to Poletayev, there are two factors motivating Zaluzhny’s move to pen a new essay for Western audiences.For Russia, there’s little new or surprising in Zaluzhny’s treatise, Poletayev emphasized, pointing out that Moscow is aware that NATO is running out of missiles to give Ukraine, knows that the West cannot produce the shells Kiev requires fast enough, and can clearly see that direct military assistance is declining and will continue to decline.Unlike his November essay for the Economist, in which Zaluzhny effectively called on the West to send Ukraine new weapons and fantastical equipment, which hasn’t been invented yet, this time around, “his essay is much more down to earth," Poletayev noted, "boiling down to a demand for more drones and more people."Presto Zelensky Replacement?Poletayev doesn’t believe the CNN essay was timed for release amid the revival of the bitter, highly-personalized Zaluzhny-Zelensky clash, given the time needed for such a text to be written and passed through editing and being translated.At the same time, however, Poletayev doesn’t rule out that Zaluzhny is being set up as an instant replacement for Zelensky, should Ukrainian support for the civilian leadership crumble completely.On the other hand, Ukraine today “is under fairly tight, not absolute, but very close control of the West,” the observer said, and “a coup at this moment under the initiative of the Ukrainian military would be very unprofitable for the Americans,” Poletayev stressed.Ultimately, whatever happens next in the Zelensky-Zaluzhny feud, Poletayev believes Washington will continue to play, or at least try to play, the decisive role in Ukraine's political future.That leaves three possibilities, according to Poletayev: that Zaluzhny vacates his post voluntarily without loss of face, that he is fired, or that he stays on as the military’s commander-in-chief, leaving Zelensky with a subordinate who is not very subordinate.

